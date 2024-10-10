Advertisement
Canada markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,261.19
    +36.29 (+0.15%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,777.89
    -14.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • DOW

    42,425.40
    -86.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7270
    -0.0024 (-0.34%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.41
    +1.17 (+1.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,566.71
    -1,593.70 (-1.87%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.74
    +0.01 (+1.07%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,644.80
    +18.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,180.15
    -20.44 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0840
    +0.0170 (+0.42%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,234.90
    -56.72 (-0.31%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.98
    +0.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,246.18
    +2.44 (+0.03%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,380.89
    +102.93 (+0.26%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6648
    -0.0016 (-0.24%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIP AT THE OPEN AFTER HOTTER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. INFLATION PRINT

Consumer prices rose 0.2% in September, more than the 0.1% rise Wall Street was expecting

Toronto island airport lease extended for up to 12 years

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Toronto city council is granting the island airport a lease extension that would keep the hub open for at least another two decades.

In a 17-8 vote on Wednesday, councillors passed a motion by Mayor Olivia Chow that could see the agreement governing Billy Bishop airport expire as late as 2045, up to 12 years later than planned.

The tripartite deal between the city, PortsToronto and the federal government had been set to end in 2033.

The motion comes despite the mayor's approval last week of a staff report that advised against drawing out the agreement before more public consultation.

The PortsToronto federal agency that oversees the airport had argued a longer lease was essential to secure financing for construction of safety zones at either end of the runway, in line with updated federal rules.

Located near downtown, the airport has proven a point of controversy over the decades, with backers pointing to economic benefits and skeptics warning of the risk to waterfront revitalization and new housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press