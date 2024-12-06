The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

Release Date: December 05, 2024

Positive Points

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported strong revenue growth of 12% year over year, driven by higher fee income in market-related businesses and higher volumes in Canada.

The bank declared a $0.03 dividend increase, bringing the dividend to $1.05 per share, reflecting confidence in its earnings power.

Canadian personal and commercial banking delivered record revenues with robust loan and deposit growth, showcasing strong business fundamentals.

TD Securities demonstrated the power of the combined TD Securities and TD Cowen franchise, with significant revenue growth and strategic wins.

The bank's wealth management and insurance segments delivered record revenue, driven by higher insurance premiums, asset growth, and increased trades per day.

Negative Points

Earnings for the quarter were $3.2 billion, with EPS down 8% and 5% year over year, respectively, indicating profitability challenges.

The bank is undergoing a multiyear AML remediation effort, which is expected to impact expenses and operational focus.

Record catastrophic claims in the insurance business and increased impaired PCLs in non-retail lending portfolios negatively impacted financial performance.

The US retail segment saw a 13% decline in net income year over year, driven by higher PCLs and expenses.

The bank suspended its medium-term adjusted EPS growth, ROE, and operating leverage targets due to ongoing strategic review and remediation efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There's a lot of moving pieces in this balance sheet optimization. You mentioned disposing of $50 billion of securities for a mid-range $400 million US benefit. However, only $6 billion has been sold so far. What am I missing here? A: It's Kelvin. Not every bond has the same maturity or is impacted by rates and spreads in the same way. The bonds sold had more losses upfront, which accounts for the discrepancy.

Q: Regarding professional fees, they jumped over a billion dollars this quarter. How much of this is related to remediation costs, and is this something we should expect to continue? A: The expense guidance for 2025, which is an increase of 5 to 7%, includes professional fees and remediation costs. The increase is partly due to ramping up efforts to accelerate remediation.

Q: When did the strategic review begin, and why wasn't it started earlier given the known issues? A: It's Raymond. We started the strategic review last month. As the incoming CEO, it's my opportunity to ensure TD is positioned well for medium and long-term competition. The process will take 4 to 5 months.

