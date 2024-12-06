The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

GuruFocus.com

Release Date: December 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) reported strong revenue growth of 12% year over year, driven by higher fee income in market-related businesses and higher volumes in Canada.

  • The bank declared a $0.03 dividend increase, bringing the dividend to $1.05 per share, reflecting confidence in its earnings power.

  • Canadian personal and commercial banking delivered record revenues with robust loan and deposit growth, showcasing strong business fundamentals.

  • TD Securities demonstrated the power of the combined TD Securities and TD Cowen franchise, with significant revenue growth and strategic wins.

  • The bank's wealth management and insurance segments delivered record revenue, driven by higher insurance premiums, asset growth, and increased trades per day.

Negative Points

  • Earnings for the quarter were $3.2 billion, with EPS down 8% and 5% year over year, respectively, indicating profitability challenges.

  • The bank is undergoing a multiyear AML remediation effort, which is expected to impact expenses and operational focus.

  • Record catastrophic claims in the insurance business and increased impaired PCLs in non-retail lending portfolios negatively impacted financial performance.

  • The US retail segment saw a 13% decline in net income year over year, driven by higher PCLs and expenses.

  • The bank suspended its medium-term adjusted EPS growth, ROE, and operating leverage targets due to ongoing strategic review and remediation efforts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There's a lot of moving pieces in this balance sheet optimization. You mentioned disposing of $50 billion of securities for a mid-range $400 million US benefit. However, only $6 billion has been sold so far. What am I missing here? A: It's Kelvin. Not every bond has the same maturity or is impacted by rates and spreads in the same way. The bonds sold had more losses upfront, which accounts for the discrepancy.

Q: Regarding professional fees, they jumped over a billion dollars this quarter. How much of this is related to remediation costs, and is this something we should expect to continue? A: The expense guidance for 2025, which is an increase of 5 to 7%, includes professional fees and remediation costs. The increase is partly due to ramping up efforts to accelerate remediation.

Q: When did the strategic review begin, and why wasn't it started earlier given the known issues? A: It's Raymond. We started the strategic review last month. As the incoming CEO, it's my opportunity to ensure TD is positioned well for medium and long-term competition. The process will take 4 to 5 months.

