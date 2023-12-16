Toro (NYSE:TTC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.36

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will increase its dividend on the 11th of January to $0.36, which is 5.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.34. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Toro

Toro's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Toro was paying a whopping 114% as a dividend, but this only made up 37% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Toro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See Toro's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Toro has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.8% per year over the past five years. Toro definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Toro is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Toro that investors should take into consideration. Is Toro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.