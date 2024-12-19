Is The Toro Company (TTC) the Best Mid-Cap Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Mid-Cap Dividend Aristocrats To Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) stands against the other mid-cap dividend stocks.

Investors often overlook mid-cap stocks, assuming they are more volatile than large-cap equities. However, this perception is not entirely accurate, and analysts are increasingly favoring mid-caps. A recent analysis by Goldman Sachs suggested that instead of debating between large-cap and small-cap stocks, investors should prefer mid-caps. Historical data also supports this perspective, with the mid-cap benchmark achieving an 11% compound annual growth rate since 1985, compared to 9% for the broader market and 8% for the small-cap Russell 2000, according to strategist Jenny Ma. Here are some other comments from the analyst:

“Today, mid-cap equities offer investors superior earnings growth at a reasonable price compared with large-caps. Mid-cap stocks have typically outperformed both large-caps and small-caps during the 12 months following the first Fed rate cut in an easing cycle.”

A Bloomberg analysis also revealed that over the past 30 years, mid-cap stocks have significantly outperformed both the broader market and small-cap stocks in cumulative returns. Mid-caps achieved a compound annual growth rate exceeding 12%, compared to approximately 11% for large-caps. This seemingly small difference has a substantial impact over time. For example, a $100,000 investment in mid-cap stocks at the end of 1994 would now be worth around $3 million—about $700,000 more than an equivalent investment in the market. The report also mentioned that between 2000 and 2005, mid-cap stocks outshone all other categories, outperforming not only the broader market but also small-caps and the equal-weighted large-cap index. Their ability to weather the fallout from the internet bubble played a significant role in driving their long-term outperformance over the years.

Also read:

12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks to Invest in Right Now

A common misconception about mid-cap stocks is that these companies reinvest most of their earnings into growth initiatives like expansion and R&D, leaving little for dividends. However, analysts suggest that this view may cause investors to overlook valuable opportunities. Mid-cap and small-cap (SMID) dividend-paying stocks, in particular, deserve attention. According to a Wall Street Journal report, SMID dividend stocks have delivered an impressive annual return of 15.68% from 1975 to June 2023, outperforming both large-cap dividend payers and the broader market. In addition, their volatility is about 15% lower than the average SMID stock. The advantages are even greater for SMID stocks that consistently grow their dividends, as these have demonstrated higher annualized returns with lower risk over the past 35 years compared to typical SMID dividend payers.

Story Continues