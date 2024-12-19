GuruFocus.com
The Toro Co (TTC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Sales Growth Amidst Margin Challenges
  • Full Year Net Sales: $4.58 billion, up 1% year-over-year.

  • Fourth Quarter Net Sales: $1.08 billion, up 9.4% year-over-year.

  • Full Year Adjusted Diluted EPS: $4.17, slightly down from $4.21 last year.

  • Fourth Quarter Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.95, up 34% from $0.71 last year.

  • Free Cash Flow: Increased by more than $300 million for the year.

  • Professional Segment Full Year Net Sales: $3.56 billion, down 3.2% year-over-year.

  • Residential Segment Full Year Net Sales: $998.3 million, up 16.9% year-over-year.

  • Full Year Gross Margin: 33.8% reported, 33.9% adjusted.

  • Fourth Quarter Gross Margin: 32.4% reported, 32.3% adjusted.

  • SG&A Expense as a Percentage of Net Sales: 22.3% for the quarter, 22.2% for the full year.

  • Order Backlog: Approximately $1.2 billion at year-end.

  • Inventory: $1.04 billion at the end of Q4, down 4.5% year-over-year.

  • Dividend Increase: 6% for fiscal 2024, with another 6% increase approved for fiscal 2025.

  • Share Repurchases: Nearly $250 million in fiscal 2024.

Release Date: December 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) reported net sales growth for the 15th consecutive year, reaching $4.58 billion, demonstrating the strength of its balanced portfolio.

  • The company delivered exceptional net sales growth in its underground construction products and golf and grounds solutions segments.

  • The strategic partnership with Lowe's has been successful, contributing to strong performance in the Residential segment.

  • The Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) achieved an increase of over $300 million in free cash flow, enabling significant shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend increases.

  • The company is on track with its AMP initiative, achieving $14.5 million in annualized run rate cost savings, slightly ahead of expectations.

Negative Points

  • Margins were affected by product mix, with outsized growth in the Residential segment and reduced shipments of higher-margin snow products.

  • The Residential segment reported a loss of $13.8 million in the fourth quarter, attributed to higher material and freight costs, and increased warranty and marketing expenses.

  • Field inventory levels remain higher than ideal for lawn care and snow businesses, indicating ongoing challenges in inventory management.

  • The Professional segment experienced a decrease in net sales for the full year, primarily due to lower shipments of compact utility loaders and snow products.

  • The company anticipates a cautious outlook for homeowner markets in fiscal 2025, impacting demand for lawn care solutions.

