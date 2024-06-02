How the Tories got their maths wrong with the ‘triple lock plus’

Errors in tax saving forecasts around Rishi Sunak's triple lock plus policy overstated the benefit to pensioners by £208m - YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Tories mistakenly claimed their new “triple lock plus” policy would save pensioners £275 a year after bungling the sums, accounting experts say.

The party overstated the benefit to pensioners of the flagship policy by more £200m, analysis for Telegraph Money suggests.

The Conservatives announced this week that, if they win the election, retirees will never be taxed on the state pension.

The party said the tax-free personal allowance would rise alongside the state pension triple lock to ensure income tax is never owed on the benefit.

But tax experts say the figures used by the party raised “serious question marks about what else may be wrong”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conservatives said that the policy, also dubbed the “quadruple lock”, would save eight million pensioners £275 a year by the end of the next parliament.

However, analysis by accountancy firm Blick Rothenberg reveals that the true number was more likely to be £11 less at £264. It also that means eight million pensioners will receive £26 less than promised over the course of the next Parliament – a total of £208m.

Blick Rothenberg says the difference comes from an error, in which the Conservatives projected the 2029-30 tax-free allowance to be £14,450 instead of £14,430.

The Conservatives also incorrectly said in the announcement that the current new state pension was worth £11,542 instead of the actual figure of £11,502.

Nimesh Shah, of Blick Rothenberg, said: “Getting these numbers right is crucial. People need to have confidence in what they are presented with, and a basic error can lead to serious question marks about what else may be wrong.

“We are talking about an important proposal to support pensioners, at a time when many pensioners have been struggling with living costs and many are being dragged into paying tax.”

It comes as more and more pensioners face paying tax after the Conservative government froze income tax thresholds for eight years. Both Labour and the Tories have said they will keep thresholds frozen until at least 2028.

Story continues

Ian Cook, of wealth manager Quilter, said: “It’s vitally important that the incumbent government gets the figures right. The compounding effect of any errors in their accounting could mean they’re going to face questions on their ability to govern if they can’t get the simple maths right.

“It’s critical in the later stages of life that the elderly can rely on the Government at their most vulnerable time of need. They should also be able to rely on the Government to give them the right information.”

When asked about the suspected error, a Conservative party spokesman said: “There is a clear choice for pensioners at this election: our bold action to cut tax for millions of pensioners with the triple lock plus or Labour’s retirement tax – which means for the first time in history the state pension will be dragged into income tax.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.