Is TopBuild Corp. (BLD) the Most Profitable Industrial Stock to Invest In?

Total US industrial net absorption in H1 2024 came in at 67.1 million square feet, reflecting a significant decline from the historic peak in absorption in 2021, when it was 749.3 million square feet for the year, as per historical data provided by CoStar.

Total US industrial net absorption in H1 2024 came in at 67.1 million square feet, reflecting a significant decline from the historic peak in absorption in 2021, when it was 749.3 million square feet for the year, as per historical data provided by CoStar. However, amidst the uncertainty regarding the economic outlook for H2 2024, the current NAIOP Industrial Space Demand Forecast expects that the national industrial real estate market should continue the trend of positive net absorption.

As per NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, total net absorption for H2 2024 is expected to be ~114 million square feet. The full-year absorption in 2025 is expected to be ~249 million square feet, and absorption in the first half of 2026 is forecast to be ~154 million square feet. With the expectation of lower rates moving forward, the potential for increased industrial leasing activity in H2 2024 and onward remains significant. With interest rates trending lower, businesses are expected to reaccelerate their capex plans that have slowed since 2022’s increase in rates.

Deal Activity in The Industrials and Services (I&S) Sector

PwC reported that the industrials and services (I&S) sector should see a steady pace of deal activity moving forward. Despite the market challenges, such as elevated interest rates and regulatory concerns, both buyers and sellers are resorting to the M&A market in a bid to drive further growth and value creation. As per PwC, in the current environment, companies continue to evaluate portfolio performance to determine whether or not they should divest non-core assets to finance strategic and corporate investments.

Deal activity in Aerospace & Defence should accelerate in H2 2024 and 2025. M&A is expected to focus on small to midsize acquisitions instead of larger deals, with companies seeking to address strategic and labour talent gaps and secure supply chains and production capacity via vertical integration. The commercial aerospace sector should continue to grow in H2 2024. PwC expects continued activity in the aircraft aftermarket segment, courtesy of aging military and commercial fleets.

Next, deal activity in the industrial manufacturing sector should accelerate in the near to medium term. This is expected to be driven by increased investor optimism about the industry and stability in the broader macroeconomic environment. Decarbonization and other environmental considerations are expected to remain the focus areas. PwC mentioned that there is a strong interest in manufacturing processes pivoting from metals to more sustainable raw materials.

For Industrial Decarbonization, International Cooperation Is a Must

As per the World Resources Institute, the industrial sector makes up for more than a quarter of total global GHG emissions, with cement and steel production making up for most of the part. In the US, the federal government announced a $6.3 billion investment, which is focused on low-emission industrial demonstration projects. The selection has been done across industrial subsectors, such as decarbonizing cement and steel plants. Also, the European Council signed off on new regulations in a bid to reduce emissions and accelerate efficiencies in industry.

World Resources Institute believes that international collaboration remains a key in achieving climate goals in heavy industries. This is because industrial products are traded throughout borders to cater to global value chains. Shared innovation and learning remain important when it comes to accelerating the deployment of decarbonization technologies.

Our Methodology

To list the 8 Most Profitable Industrial Stocks to Invest In, we used a Finviz screener to screen for stocks from the industrial sector. After getting the list of 30-40 stocks, we narrowed our list by choosing the ones having positive net income on a TTM basis and a 5-year net income CAGR. Finally, the following 8 most profitable industrial stocks were ranked in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiments, as of Q2 2024.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Net Income on TTM Basis: $617.1 million

5-Year Net Income CAGR: 29.22%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 42

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) is engaged in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products.

The company saw a strong performance in Q2 2024, with growth in sales and profits throughout its segments. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) announced a 3.7% rise in sales to $1.37 billion. This was attributed to pricing strategies, higher volumes, and recent acquisitions. The company’s backlog remains strong, with expectations to extend into 2025. The company announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program and made $280 million in acquisitions over the previous 18 months.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) expects fiberglass supply to improve in H2 2024 and is confident about covering price increases. The company highlighted that, in Q2 2024, productivity initiatives and management of underperforming branches aided its profitability. Furthermore, it expects that a strong bidding activity will continue, despite project delays in commercial segments. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) wrapped up 6 acquisitions in 2024, adding more than $100 million in annual revenue.

The company recently acquired Texas Insulation, which expands TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s spray foam capabilities in an important and growing geography. This acquisition further demonstrates its opportunities around making acquisitions in the core area of insulation. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, aided by the undersupply of housing in the US, increasing household formations, the potential for moderating interest rates, and healthy demand for greater energy efficiency.

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on the shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) from $486.00 to $536.00, giving a “Buy” rating on 17th July.

Overall BLD ranks 5th on our list of the most profitable industrial stocks to invest in.

