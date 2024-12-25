Top US Dividend Stocks Including First Interstate BancSystem

In This Article:
As the United States stock market experiences a Santa Claus Rally, with major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posting gains, investors are keenly observing opportunities in dividend stocks. In this favorable environment, selecting stocks that offer reliable dividend payouts can be an attractive strategy for those seeking steady income amidst market fluctuations.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.93%
|
★★★★★★
|
Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
|
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)
|
4.66%
|
★★★★★★
|
Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)
|
5.71%
|
★★★★★★
|
Farmers National Banc (NasdaqCM:FMNB)
|
4.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.52%
|
★★★★★★
|
Chevron (NYSE:CVX)
|
4.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK)
|
5.74%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.02%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.72%
|
★★★★★★
Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.
First Interstate BancSystem
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a bank holding company for First Interstate Bank, offering a variety of banking products and services in the United States with a market cap of $3.43 billion.
Operations: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. generates revenue primarily from its Community Banking segment, totaling $951.20 million.
Dividend Yield: 5.7%
First Interstate BancSystem has maintained stable and growing dividends over the past decade, with a current payout ratio of 82.3%, indicating that dividends are covered by earnings. The recent dividend declaration of US$0.47 per share reflects its commitment to shareholder returns despite a decline in net income to US$55.5 million for Q3 2024. The appointment of Jim Reuter as CEO may bring strategic changes, potentially impacting future growth and dividend sustainability.
-
First Interstate BancSystem with our detailed analytical dividend report.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that First Interstate BancSystem's current price could be inflated.
Citizens Financial Group
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company offering retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States with a market cap of approximately $19.39 billion.
Operations: Citizens Financial Group generates its revenue primarily from Consumer Banking, which accounts for $5.21 billion, and Commercial Banking, contributing $2.58 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.8%
Citizens Financial Group offers a reliable dividend yield of 3.82%, with stable and growing payments over the past decade, supported by a reasonable payout ratio of 66%. While its dividend yield is below the top tier in the U.S. market, earnings growth forecasts suggest future coverage improvement. Recent executive appointments aim to enhance growth and customer experience, aligning with strategic expansions like its West Coast Private Banking initiative, which could support long-term profitability and dividend sustainability.
-
Citizens Financial Group here with our thorough dividend report.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility Citizens Financial Group's shares may be trading at a discount.
Prosperity Bancshares
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering financial products and services to businesses and consumers, with a market cap of $7.26 billion.
Operations: Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. generates revenue primarily through its banking segment, which reported $1.15 billion in revenue.
Dividend Yield: 3%
Prosperity Bancshares offers a reliable dividend, with payments growing steadily over the past decade and currently yielding 3.05%, though below the top U.S. tier. The payout ratio of 47.6% indicates sustainability, with forecasts suggesting further improvement to 37.3%. Recent earnings reports show increased net income and interest income, supporting dividend stability despite recent charge-offs of US$5.46 million in Q3 2024 compared to US$3.41 million last year.
-
Prosperity Bancshares.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Prosperity Bancshares is trading beyond its estimated value.
