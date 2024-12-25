Top US Dividend Stocks Including First Interstate BancSystem

As the United States stock market experiences a Santa Claus Rally, with major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posting gains, investors are keenly observing opportunities in dividend stocks. In this favorable environment, selecting stocks that offer reliable dividend payouts can be an attractive strategy for those seeking steady income amidst market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO) 4.93% ★★★★★★ Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 5.22% ★★★★★★ Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) 4.66% ★★★★★★ Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) 5.71% ★★★★★★ Farmers National Banc (NasdaqCM:FMNB) 4.76% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) 4.52% ★★★★★★ Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 4.53% ★★★★★★ First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 5.74% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.02% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.72% ★★★★★★

Overview: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a bank holding company for First Interstate Bank, offering a variety of banking products and services in the United States with a market cap of $3.43 billion.

Operations: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. generates revenue primarily from its Community Banking segment, totaling $951.20 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.7%

First Interstate BancSystem has maintained stable and growing dividends over the past decade, with a current payout ratio of 82.3%, indicating that dividends are covered by earnings. The recent dividend declaration of US$0.47 per share reflects its commitment to shareholder returns despite a decline in net income to US$55.5 million for Q3 2024. The appointment of Jim Reuter as CEO may bring strategic changes, potentially impacting future growth and dividend sustainability.

Overview: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company offering retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States with a market cap of approximately $19.39 billion.

Operations: Citizens Financial Group generates its revenue primarily from Consumer Banking, which accounts for $5.21 billion, and Commercial Banking, contributing $2.58 billion.