Top UK Dividend Stocks To Watch In August 2024

The UK market has faced recent challenges, with the FTSE 100 closing lower due to weak trade data from China and concerns about global economic recovery. Despite these headwinds, investors continue to seek stability and income through dividend stocks, which can provide a reliable source of returns even in turbulent times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United Kingdom

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating James Latham (AIM:LTHM) 6.03% ★★★★★★ Impax Asset Management Group (AIM:IPX) 7.17% ★★★★★☆ Big Yellow Group (LSE:BYG) 3.65% ★★★★★☆ 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR) 3.06% ★★★★★☆ Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) 9.09% ★★★★★☆ Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM) 6.41% ★★★★★☆ DCC (LSE:DCC) 3.71% ★★★★★☆ NWF Group (AIM:NWF) 4.76% ★★★★★☆ Pets at Home Group (LSE:PETS) 4.31% ★★★★★☆ Grafton Group (LSE:GFTU) 3.46% ★★★★★☆

Man Group Limited

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of £2.59 billion.

Operations: Man Group Limited generates $1.40 billion from its Investment Management Business.

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Man Group's dividend payments are well-covered by both earnings (60.3% payout ratio) and cash flows (48.1% cash payout ratio). Despite a history of volatility, dividends have increased over the past decade. Recent activities include a share buyback of £31 million and an interim dividend declaration of $0.056 per share, payable on 20 September 2024. The company is also exploring M&A opportunities to support long-term growth, bolstered by a strong balance sheet and recent executive appointments in its European private debt team.

Inchcape plc

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer with a market cap of £3.36 billion.

Operations: Inchcape plc generates revenue through its automotive distribution segments in APAC (£3.07 billion), the Americas (£3.44 billion), and Europe & Africa (£2.75 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.4%

Inchcape plc's dividend payments are well-covered by earnings (52.5% payout ratio) and cash flows (28.2% cash payout ratio), despite a historically unstable dividend track record. Recent activities include a share repurchase program authorized to buy back up to 41.3 million shares and an interim dividend of £0.113 per share, payable on September 6, 2024. The company reported H1 2024 sales of £4.73 billion and net income of £120 million, alongside plans for bolt-on acquisitions into 2025.

Vesuvius plc

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Vesuvius plc offers molten metal flow engineering and technology services to the steel and foundry casting industries globally, with a market cap of £1.08 billion.

Operations: Vesuvius plc's revenue segments include Foundry (£496.80 million), Steel - Flow Control (£784.90 million), Steel - Sensors & Probes (£40.70 million), and Steel - Advanced Refractories (£548.60 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Vesuvius plc's dividend payments are covered by earnings (59.8% payout ratio) and cash flows (59.1% cash payout ratio), though they have been volatile over the past decade. Despite this, dividends have increased, with a recent interim dividend of 7.1 pence per share declared for September 2024. The company also completed a £30.2 million share buyback program and provided guidance indicating only slight profit growth for the year on a constant currency basis.

