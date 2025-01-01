Top Three Dividend Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and European stocks showing moderate gains, investors are seeking stability amid fluctuating indices. In such an environment, dividend stocks can provide a reliable income stream and potential for long-term growth, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to balance risk and reward in their portfolios.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.49%
|
★★★★★★
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
5.05%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.84%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.04%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.83%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.38%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.82%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.85%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1942 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Tower
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Tower Limited offers general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, with a market cap of NZ$512.30 million.
Operations: Tower Limited's revenue is derived from its operations in New Zealand, contributing NZ$535.53 million, and the Pacific Islands, adding NZ$43.33 million.
Dividend Yield: 9.6%
Tower Limited has shown a significant turnaround in earnings, reporting a net income of NZ$74.29 million for 2024, up from a loss last year. The company's dividend payments are well covered by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 50.9% and 39.3%, respectively. Despite past volatility in its dividends, the current yield is among the top in New Zealand's market at 9.63%. Tower's inclusion in the S&P/NZX 50 Index further highlights its growing prominence.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on Tower's performance by reading our dividend report here.
-
Our valuation report here indicates Tower may be overvalued.
Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and FurnishingLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co., Ltd specializes in the R&D, design, production, and sales of textile home furnishings and living products both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥7.39 billion.
Operations: Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co., Ltd generates revenue through its activities in the research and development, design, production, and sales of textile home furnishing and living products within China and on an international scale.
Dividend Yield: 7.4%
Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Ltd offers a high dividend yield of 7.35%, placing it among the top dividend payers in China. However, this yield is not well supported by earnings or cash flows, with payout ratios exceeding 100%. Despite stable and growing dividends over the past decade, recent financials show a decline in net income to CNY 293.19 million for the first nine months of 2024. The stock trades below estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation relative to peers.
-
Dive into the specifics of Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and FurnishingLtd here with our thorough dividend report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and FurnishingLtd's share price might be too pessimistic.
Fullcast Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries offer human resource solutions in Japan, with a market capitalization of ¥52.22 billion.
Operations: Fullcast Holdings Co., Ltd. generates revenue through its Short-Term Operational Support Business (¥56.07 billion), Food and Beverage Business (¥7.39 billion), Sales Support Business (¥3.31 billion), and Security, Other Businesses (¥2.39 billion).
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Fullcast Holdings offers a competitive dividend yield of 4.18%, ranking in the top 25% of Japanese dividend payers, supported by a low cash payout ratio of 29.7%. Despite this, its dividends have been historically volatile and unreliable over the past decade. Recent leadership changes could influence future stability, with Takehito Hirano assuming the CEO role. The stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation compared to peers.
-
Delve into the full analysis dividend report here for a deeper understanding of Fullcast Holdings.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility Fullcast Holdings' shares may be trading at a discount.
