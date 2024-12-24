Top Three Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

In a week marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, global markets have experienced volatility, with U.S. stocks seeing declines despite a late-week rally. As investors navigate these turbulent times, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income potential, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to bolster their portfolios amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.23% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.28% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.11% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.28% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.53% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.34% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.90% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.28% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Saint-Care Holding Corporation offers healthcare services in Japan and has a market cap of ¥18.23 billion.

Operations: Saint-Care Holding Corporation generates revenue primarily from its Nursing Care Service Business, which accounts for ¥53.99 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Saint-Care Holding's dividend yield of 3.65% is below the top 25% of dividend payers in Japan, but its dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade. The company's payout ratio is a manageable 35.5%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings, though not by cash flows due to a high cash payout ratio of 117.3%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5x, it trades at good value compared to peers.

TSE:2374 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Universal Cement Corporation operates in Taiwan, producing and selling cement, ready-mixed concrete, gypsum board panels, and other building materials, with a market cap of NT$19.40 billion.

Operations: Universal Cement Corporation's revenue from construction materials, including concrete, amounts to NT$8.04 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.2%

Universal Cement offers a high dividend yield of 6.25%, ranking in the top 25% of Taiwan's market, with stable and growing dividends over the past decade. Despite a decline in net income from TWD 956.31 million to TWD 474.48 million year-over-year, its payout ratios are sustainable at 77.4% for earnings and 78.2% for cash flows, ensuring dividend coverage. Trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value enhances its appeal to investors seeking value and income stability.