Top Three Dividend Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio

In a week marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, global markets have experienced volatility, with U.S. stocks seeing declines despite a late-week rally. As investors navigate these turbulent times, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income potential, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to bolster their portfolios amidst fluctuating market conditions.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.23%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.78%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.11%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.34%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.90%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.
Saint-Care Holding
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Saint-Care Holding Corporation offers healthcare services in Japan and has a market cap of ¥18.23 billion.
Operations: Saint-Care Holding Corporation generates revenue primarily from its Nursing Care Service Business, which accounts for ¥53.99 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.6%
Saint-Care Holding's dividend yield of 3.65% is below the top 25% of dividend payers in Japan, but its dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade. The company's payout ratio is a manageable 35.5%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings, though not by cash flows due to a high cash payout ratio of 117.3%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5x, it trades at good value compared to peers.
-
Universal Cement
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Universal Cement Corporation operates in Taiwan, producing and selling cement, ready-mixed concrete, gypsum board panels, and other building materials, with a market cap of NT$19.40 billion.
Operations: Universal Cement Corporation's revenue from construction materials, including concrete, amounts to NT$8.04 billion.
Dividend Yield: 6.2%
Universal Cement offers a high dividend yield of 6.25%, ranking in the top 25% of Taiwan's market, with stable and growing dividends over the past decade. Despite a decline in net income from TWD 956.31 million to TWD 474.48 million year-over-year, its payout ratios are sustainable at 77.4% for earnings and 78.2% for cash flows, ensuring dividend coverage. Trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value enhances its appeal to investors seeking value and income stability.
-
Chang Wah Electromaterials
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc. is involved in the trading of electrical, telecommunication, and semiconductor materials and parts across Taiwan, Asia, and internationally, with a market cap of NT$31.74 billion.
Operations: Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc. generates revenue primarily from its operations through Chang Wah Electromaterials Inc. (NT$7.12 billion) and Chang Wah Technology Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary (NT$11.74 billion).
Dividend Yield: 5%
Chang Wah Electromaterials announced a cash dividend of TWD 0.70 per share, with an ex-dividend date of December 19, 2024. Despite a high payout ratio of 114.7%, dividends are covered by cash flows at a payout ratio of 79.9%. However, past dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the last decade, despite recent increases. The company's net income decreased year-over-year in Q3 to TWD 439.19 million from TWD 554.82 million previously reported.
-
