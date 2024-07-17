Top Three Chinese Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued In July 2024

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, Chinese stocks have shown resilience, with strong export data countering deflationary pressures. This environment may present opportunities for investors to identify undervalued stocks poised for potential growth.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In China

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Imeik Technology DevelopmentLtd (SZSE:300896) CN¥171.40 CN¥319.19 46.3% Ningbo Dechang Electrical Machinery Made (SHSE:605555) CN¥17.29 CN¥33.08 47.7% Beijing Kawin Technology Share-Holding (SHSE:688687) CN¥22.87 CN¥45.50 49.7% Shenzhen Ridge Engineering Consulting (SZSE:300977) CN¥15.50 CN¥29.79 48% INKON Life Technology (SZSE:300143) CN¥7.43 CN¥14.64 49.3% Shanghai Milkground Food Tech (SHSE:600882) CN¥13.78 CN¥26.97 48.9% China Film (SHSE:600977) CN¥10.51 CN¥20.25 48.1% Seres GroupLtd (SHSE:601127) CN¥75.92 CN¥149.18 49.1% Quectel Wireless Solutions (SHSE:603236) CN¥51.18 CN¥96.41 46.9% Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical (SZSE:002755) CN¥10.14 CN¥18.84 46.2%

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Overview: Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc. specializes in offering WPS Office series products and services to enterprises both domestically and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥91.07 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its software and programming segment, totaling CN¥4.73 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.7%

Beijing Kingsoft Office Software is trading at CN¥196.9, significantly below its estimated fair value of CN¥337.93, indicating a potential undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite a forecasted lower Return on Equity at 19.5% compared to benchmarks in three years, the company's earnings have grown by 25% over the past year and are expected to grow by 21.65% annually. Recent financials show robust performance with Q1 revenue up to CN¥1,225.3 million from CN¥1,051.44 million last year and net income rising to CN¥367.02 million from CN¥267.29 million.

SHSE:688111 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in China with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥9.41 billion, focusing on the research, development, production, and sale of various pharmaceutical products.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 46.2%

Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical, trading at CN¥10.14, is priced well below its calculated fair value of CN¥18.84, reflecting significant undervaluation based on cash flow analysis. The company's recent shift from a net loss to a profit with Q1 earnings rising to CN¥31.54 million from a previous loss highlights improving financial health. Despite slower expected revenue growth at 18.3% annually and a low forecasted return on equity of 4.3%, the firm is anticipated to achieve profitability within three years, suggesting potential for future financial stability.

SZSE:002755 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. is a biomedical company that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of clinical laboratory instruments and in vitro diagnostic reagents to hospitals both domestically in the People's Republic of China and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥50.15 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its vitro diagnostic segment, which amounted to CN¥4.08 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 23.8%

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., currently trading at CN¥63.83, is valued below its fair value estimate of CN¥83.79, indicating a significant undervaluation based on cash flow analysis. The company's earnings and revenue are both expected to grow at over 20% annually, outpacing the Chinese market averages. However, despite recent dividend increases and strong quarterly earnings growth with net income rising to CN¥426.22 million from CN¥355.07 million year-over-year, concerns about the sustainability of its dividend persist due to an unstable track record.

SZSE:300832 Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

Contemplating Other Strategies?

