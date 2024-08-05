Top Swedish Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership August 2024

As global markets react to economic data and shifting investor sentiment, Sweden's stock market has also experienced its share of volatility. Amid these fluctuations, growth companies with high insider ownership often stand out due to their potential for strong performance and alignment of interests between company leaders and shareholders. In this article, we explore three Swedish growth stocks that exhibit significant insider ownership, offering insights into why these companies may be well-positioned in the current market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 14.9% 72.2% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.7% 73.8% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.8% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 18.1% 104.9% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 104.2% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 23.3% 103.4% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1%

Click here to see the full list of 88 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: BioArctic AB (publ) develops biological drugs for central nervous system disorders in Sweden and has a market cap of SEK 14.05 billion.

Operations: BioArctic AB (publ) generates SEK 252.21 million in revenue from its biotechnology segment.

Insider Ownership: 34%

BioArctic AB, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, has seen significant developments recently. Leqembi, its Alzheimer's treatment developed in collaboration with Eisai, received approval in Hong Kong following successful Phase 3 trials. Despite a volatile share price and recent financial losses (Q1 sales of SEK 29.64 million down from SEK 393.43 million), BioArctic's revenue is forecast to grow at 39.1% annually, outpacing the market significantly. Insiders have shown confidence by buying more shares than selling over the past three months.

Story continues

OM:BIOA B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AB Sagax (publ) is a property company operating in Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries with a market cap of SEK94.96 billion.

Operations: AB Sagax generates SEK4.63 billion from its Real Estate - Rental segment.

Insider Ownership: 28.6%

AB Sagax, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, has reported substantial earnings growth. For the second quarter of 2024, sales reached SEK 1.20 billion and net income was SEK 978 million, a significant increase from the previous year. The company's earnings are forecast to grow at 24.9% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's expected growth of 15.8%. Despite a high price-to-earnings ratio (55.5x), it remains below the industry average (56.5x).

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Wallenstam AB (publ) is a Swedish property company with a market cap of SEK36.27 billion.

Operations: Wallenstam generates revenue from its operations in Stockholm (SEK938 million) and Gothenburg (SEK1.94 billion).

Insider Ownership: 35%

Wallenstam AB has seen a turnaround in profitability, reporting a net income of SEK 74 million for Q2 2024 compared to a net loss of SEK 218 million the previous year. The company's revenue growth is projected at 3.2% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's expected growth rate. Wallenstam's recent focus on sustainable property development has attracted new tenants and increased occupancy rates. Insider buying activity over the past three months indicates confidence in future performance.

OM:WALL B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Take a closer look at our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership list of 88 companies by clicking here.

Got skin in the game with these stocks? Elevate how you manage them by using Simply Wall St's portfolio, where intuitive tools await to help optimize your investment outcomes.

Maximize your investment potential with Simply Wall St, the comprehensive app that offers global market insights for free.

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include OM:BIOA B OM:SAGA A and OM:WALL B.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com