Top Swedish Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership August 2024
As global markets react to economic data and shifting investor sentiment, Sweden's stock market has also experienced its share of volatility. Amid these fluctuations, growth companies with high insider ownership often stand out due to their potential for strong performance and alignment of interests between company leaders and shareholders. In this article, we explore three Swedish growth stocks that exhibit significant insider ownership, offering insights into why these companies may be well-positioned in the current market environment.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden
Name
Insider Ownership
Earnings Growth
CTT Systems (OM:CTT)
16.9%
24.8%
Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE)
14.9%
72.2%
Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B)
18.7%
73.8%
Yubico (OM:YUBICO)
37.5%
43.8%
InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX)
18.1%
104.9%
BioArctic (OM:BIOA B)
34%
104.2%
KebNi (OM:KEBNI B)
37.8%
90.4%
Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX)
11.6%
52.9%
SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD)
23.3%
103.4%
edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU)
14.6%
63.1%
Click here to see the full list of 88 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
BioArctic
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: BioArctic AB (publ) develops biological drugs for central nervous system disorders in Sweden and has a market cap of SEK 14.05 billion.
Operations: BioArctic AB (publ) generates SEK 252.21 million in revenue from its biotechnology segment.
Insider Ownership: 34%
BioArctic AB, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, has seen significant developments recently. Leqembi, its Alzheimer's treatment developed in collaboration with Eisai, received approval in Hong Kong following successful Phase 3 trials. Despite a volatile share price and recent financial losses (Q1 sales of SEK 29.64 million down from SEK 393.43 million), BioArctic's revenue is forecast to grow at 39.1% annually, outpacing the market significantly. Insiders have shown confidence by buying more shares than selling over the past three months.
Take a closer look at BioArctic's potential here in our earnings growth report.
Our comprehensive valuation report raises the possibility that BioArctic is priced lower than what may be justified by its financials.
AB Sagax
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: AB Sagax (publ) is a property company operating in Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries with a market cap of SEK94.96 billion.
Operations: AB Sagax generates SEK4.63 billion from its Real Estate - Rental segment.
Insider Ownership: 28.6%
AB Sagax, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, has reported substantial earnings growth. For the second quarter of 2024, sales reached SEK 1.20 billion and net income was SEK 978 million, a significant increase from the previous year. The company's earnings are forecast to grow at 24.9% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's expected growth of 15.8%. Despite a high price-to-earnings ratio (55.5x), it remains below the industry average (56.5x).
Click to explore a detailed breakdown of our findings in AB Sagax's earnings growth report.
According our valuation report, there's an indication that AB Sagax's share price might be on the expensive side.
Wallenstam
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Wallenstam AB (publ) is a Swedish property company with a market cap of SEK36.27 billion.
Operations: Wallenstam generates revenue from its operations in Stockholm (SEK938 million) and Gothenburg (SEK1.94 billion).
Insider Ownership: 35%
Wallenstam AB has seen a turnaround in profitability, reporting a net income of SEK 74 million for Q2 2024 compared to a net loss of SEK 218 million the previous year. The company's revenue growth is projected at 3.2% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's expected growth rate. Wallenstam's recent focus on sustainable property development has attracted new tenants and increased occupancy rates. Insider buying activity over the past three months indicates confidence in future performance.
Click here and access our complete growth analysis report to understand the dynamics of Wallenstam.
Insights from our recent valuation report point to the potential overvaluation of Wallenstam shares in the market.
Seize The Opportunity
Take a closer look at our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership list of 88 companies by clicking here.
Got skin in the game with these stocks? Elevate how you manage them by using Simply Wall St's portfolio, where intuitive tools await to help optimize your investment outcomes.
Maximize your investment potential with Simply Wall St, the comprehensive app that offers global market insights for free.
Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
Diversify your portfolio with solid dividend payers offering reliable income streams to weather potential market turbulence.
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include OM:BIOA B OM:SAGA A and OM:WALL B.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com