Top SGX Dividend Stocks To Boost Your Portfolio

The Singapore market has shown resilience amidst global economic uncertainties, with the Straits Times Index reflecting steady performance. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and stability to your portfolio.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Singapore

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating BRC Asia (SGX:BEC) 7.37% ★★★★★☆ UOB-Kay Hian Holdings (SGX:U10) 6.81% ★★★★★☆ China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) 6.53% ★★★★★☆ UOL Group (SGX:U14) 3.76% ★★★★★☆ Bumitama Agri (SGX:P8Z) 6.60% ★★★★★☆ Civmec (SGX:P9D) 5.38% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Exchange (SGX:S68) 3.67% ★★★★★☆ DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05) 6.43% ★★★★★☆ Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) 8.16% ★★★★★☆ YHI International (SGX:BPF) 6.77% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Multi-Chem Limited, with a market cap of SGD254.97 million, is an investment holding company that distributes information technology products in Singapore, Greater China, Australia, India, and internationally.

Operations: Multi-Chem Limited generates revenue by distributing information technology products across Singapore, Greater China, Australia, India, and various international markets.

Dividend Yield: 8.6%

Multi-Chem Limited reported strong earnings growth, with net income rising to SGD 16.42 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024. Despite a high dividend yield of 8.59%, the company's dividends have been volatile and are not well covered by free cash flows or earnings, indicating potential sustainability issues. Trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, Multi-Chem's dividends have increased over the past decade but remain unreliable due to inconsistent payments and high payout ratios.

SGX:AWZ Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Singapore Airlines Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands across East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa with a market cap of SGD20.97 billion.

Operations: Singapore Airlines Limited generates revenue from three main segments: Full Service Carrier (SGD16.18 billion), Low-Cost Carrier (SGD2.45 billion), and Engineering Services (SGD1.09 billion).

Dividend Yield: 8.2%

Singapore Airlines' dividend yield of 8.16% ranks in the top 25% of Singapore's market, but its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. The company's payout ratio stands at 75.9%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings, and a cash payout ratio of 45.9% suggests good coverage by cash flows. Recent share buybacks could potentially enhance shareholder value, yet forecasted earnings decline raises concerns about future dividend sustainability.

SGX:C6L Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bumitama Agri Ltd., an investment holding company with a market cap of SGD1.24 billion, engages in the production and trade of crude palm oil, palm kernel, and related products for refineries in Indonesia.

Operations: The company's revenue primarily comes from its Plantations and Palm Oil Mills segment, which generated IDR15.44 billion.

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

Bumitama Agri's dividend yield of 6.6% places it in the top 25% of payers in Singapore, though its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. The company's payout ratio is 40.4%, indicating dividends are well covered by earnings, and a cash payout ratio of 60.8% suggests reasonable coverage by cash flows. Trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, Bumitama Agri offers good relative value despite an unstable dividend track record.

SGX:P8Z Dividend History as at Aug 2024

