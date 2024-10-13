Top SEHK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In October 2024

As global markets experience varied economic shifts, with U.S. stocks reaching new highs and Chinese equities facing declines, the Hong Kong market remains a focal point for investors seeking growth opportunities amidst these fluctuations. In this context, identifying companies with high insider ownership can be particularly insightful, as such alignment often signals confidence in a company's potential to navigate current economic conditions effectively.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Hong Kong

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.2% Akeso (SEHK:9926) 20.5% 53% Fenbi (SEHK:2469) 33.1% 22.4% Xiamen Yan Palace Bird's Nest Industry (SEHK:1497) 26.7% 23.8% Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology (SEHK:2190) 18.8% 69.8% Pacific Textiles Holdings (SEHK:1382) 11.2% 37.7% DPC Dash (SEHK:1405) 38.1% 104.2% Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) (SEHK:2315) 13.9% 109.2% Beijing Airdoc Technology (SEHK:2251) 29.1% 93.4% Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (SEHK:9863) 15% 69.7%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ESR Group Limited operates in logistics real estate development, leasing, and management across various regions including Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and internationally with a market cap of HK$52.05 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Fund Management at $628 million, New Economy Development at $113.33 million, and Investment at -$106.44 million.

Insider Ownership: 13%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 16.4% p.a.

ESR Group is poised for growth, with revenue expected to increase by 16.4% annually, outpacing the Hong Kong market average. Despite recent financial setbacks, including a US$218.72 million net loss for H1 2024 due to non-cash asset revaluations, the company is forecasted to return to profitability within three years. The transition of leadership from Jeffrey Perlman to Brett Krause may influence strategic direction but hasn't led to significant insider trading activity recently.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of antibody-based drugs across China, the United States, and internationally, with a market cap of HK$2.98 billion.

Operations: Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals generates revenue from several segments, including CN¥75.50 million from Gene Editing, CN¥205.83 million from Antibody Development, CN¥354.44 million from Animal Models Selling, and CN¥185.41 million from Pre-Clinical Pharmacology and Efficacy Evaluation.

Insider Ownership: 13.9%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 21.5% p.a.

Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) demonstrates strong growth potential, with revenue forecasted to rise 21.5% annually, surpassing the Hong Kong market average. Recent earnings show a significant reduction in net loss to CNY 50.67 million for H1 2024, attributed to high-margin antibody licensing and expanding overseas sales. Despite share price volatility and low projected return on equity of 15.4%, strategic partnerships like those with IDEAYA Biosciences enhance its innovative pipeline and future profitability prospects.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd., along with its subsidiaries, offers digital payment and value-added services to small and midsized merchants and enterprises in China, with a market cap of approximately HK$10.56 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three main segments: Global Payment (CN¥722.95 million), Domestic Payment (CN¥309.92 million), and Value-Added Services (CN¥153.01 million).

Insider Ownership: 19.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.3% p.a.

Lianlian DigiTech is positioned for strong growth, with revenue expected to increase by 22.3% annually, significantly outpacing the Hong Kong market average. The company reported H1 2024 sales of CNY 617.39 million, up from CNY 440.59 million a year earlier, while reducing its net loss to CNY 351.29 million. Despite a low projected return on equity of 14.3%, Lianlian DigiTech's path to profitability within three years underscores its growth trajectory amidst high insider ownership dynamics.

