Top SEHK Dividend Stocks To Watch In October 2024

As global markets navigate a period of economic adjustments, with notable interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has faced challenges, recently experiencing a decline. In this climate, dividend stocks in Hong Kong present an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking stable income streams amidst market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Hong Kong

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating China Hongqiao Group (SEHK:1378) 8.70% ★★★★★☆ Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (SEHK:3618) 6.92% ★★★★★☆ Bank of China (SEHK:3988) 6.88% ★★★★★☆ Playmates Toys (SEHK:869) 8.57% ★★★★★☆ Lion Rock Group (SEHK:1127) 8.09% ★★★★★☆ China Construction Bank (SEHK:939) 7.01% ★★★★★☆ PC Partner Group (SEHK:1263) 8.62% ★★★★★☆ Tianjin Development Holdings (SEHK:882) 6.85% ★★★★★☆ Sinopharm Group (SEHK:1099) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ Tian An China Investments (SEHK:28) 5.01% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited is an investment holding company that manufactures and retails jewellery, with a market cap of HK$4.60 billion.

Operations: Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Limited generates revenue primarily from the retail of jewellery and watches at HK$22.65 billion, followed by the wholesale of precious metals at HK$1.14 billion, and trading of LGD at HK$9.33 million.

Dividend Yield: 8.1%

Chow Sang Sang Holdings International's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with recent decreases indicating instability. Despite this, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 50.8% and a cash payout ratio of 19.9%. The company recently announced a share buyback program worth HK$100 million, which could enhance shareholder value by increasing net asset value and earnings per share amidst declining revenues and profits.

SEHK:116 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Resources Gas Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in the sale of natural and liquefied gas and the connection of gas pipelines, with a market capitalization of approximately HK$75.44 billion.

Operations: China Resources Gas Group Limited generates revenue primarily from the sale and distribution of gas fuel and related products (excluding gas stations) at HK$87.31 billion, followed by gas connection services at HK$9.65 billion, comprehensive services at HK$4.34 billion, gas stations at HK$3.23 billion, and design and construction services at HK$444.11 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

China Resources Gas Group's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, despite a recent interim dividend of HK$0.25 per share. Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 55.5% and 61.6%, respectively. The company's net income slightly decreased to HK$3.46 billion for the first half of 2024, while sales rose to HK$52.08 billion, reflecting mixed financial stability amidst executive changes in leadership roles.

SEHK:1193 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of banking products and services both in the People's Republic of China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$2.28 trillion.

Operations: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's revenue is primarily derived from three segments: Personal Banking (CN¥230.60 billion), Corporate Banking (CN¥316.69 billion), and Treasury Operations (CN¥95.79 billion).

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China offers a stable dividend yield of 6.55%, supported by a low payout ratio of 46.4%, ensuring dividends are well covered by earnings. The bank's dividend payments have been reliable and growing over the past decade, although they trail the top tier in Hong Kong's market. Recent developments include a change in auditors to Ernst & Young, with no reported disagreements from previous auditors, maintaining transparency for shareholders.

SEHK:1398 Dividend History as at Oct 2024

