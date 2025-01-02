Top Penny Stocks To Watch In January 2025

In This Article:
As 2024 draws to a close, global markets have experienced a mix of gains and setbacks, with U.S. stocks seeing moderate increases despite declining consumer confidence and manufacturing data. For investors seeking opportunities beyond the major indices, penny stocks—though an older term—remain an intriguing investment area due to their potential for growth at lower price points. These typically smaller or newer companies can offer affordability and growth potential when backed by strong financials, making them worth watching as we enter the new year.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.515
|
MYR2.56B
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.765
|
A$140.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC)
|
MYR0.41
|
MYR1.14B
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.895
|
MYR297.09M
|
★★★★★★
|
Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998)
|
HK$3.88
|
HK$42.73B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.56
|
A$65.64M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.86
|
HK$545.92M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.948
|
£149.54M
|
★★★★★★
|
Stelrad Group (LSE:SRAD)
|
£1.355
|
£172.56M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.62
|
£69.04M
|
★★★★☆☆
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Taaleem Holdings PJSC
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Taaleem Holdings PJSC operates in the education sector by providing and investing in educational services within the United Arab Emirates, with a market capitalization of AED3.93 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its school operations, totaling AED947.58 million.
Market Cap: AED3.93B
Taaleem Holdings PJSC, with a market cap of AED3.93 billion, demonstrates financial stability in the education sector, as evidenced by its strong balance sheet where short-term assets exceed both short and long-term liabilities. The company has experienced consistent earnings growth, surpassing industry averages, with recent figures showing a net income increase to AED138 million. Taaleem's seasoned management and board contribute to its robust operations. While Return on Equity is low at 8.1%, the company's cash flow sufficiently covers debt obligations. Revenue is forecasted to grow annually by 12.66%, aligning with recent corporate guidance for increased profits.
-
-
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Company Limited manufactures and sells gas storage and transportation equipment in China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$5.11 billion.
Operations: The company has not reported any specific revenue segments.
Market Cap: HK$5.11B
Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric, with a market cap of HK$5.11 billion, operates in the gas storage and transportation sector. Despite recent volatility in its share price, the company has shown financial resilience by reducing its debt-to-equity ratio from 42% to 21.8% over five years and maintaining more cash than total debt. The management team is experienced with an average tenure of 3.1 years, though recent board changes may impact strategic direction. Although unprofitable, it has reduced losses annually by 6.7%. Recent earnings reports show sales of CN¥1.11 billion for nine months ended September 2024, indicating operational progress despite ongoing challenges.
-
-
Nanjing Xinlian Electronics
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Nanjing Xinlian Electronics Co., Ltd specializes in manufacturing power consumption information collection systems for power grid enterprises and enterprise users in China, with a market cap of CN¥3.61 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥720.14 million from its operations in China.
Market Cap: CN¥3.61B
Nanjing Xinlian Electronics, with a market cap of CN¥3.61 billion, has demonstrated financial stability despite challenges in profitability. The company's short-term assets significantly exceed both its long-term and short-term liabilities, indicating strong liquidity. However, earnings have declined by 29.8% annually over the past five years and recent results show a drop in net income to CN¥102.59 million for the nine months ended September 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this decline, interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 4.2x coverage, and debt is comfortably managed with operating cash flow covering it substantially at 1190%.
-
-
