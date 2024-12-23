Top Penny Stocks To Watch In December 2024

In This Article:
Global markets have been on a rollercoaster ride with U.S. stocks experiencing declines amid cautious Fed commentary and political uncertainty, while economic data paints a mixed picture of resilience and concern. Amidst these fluctuations, investors often look for opportunities that can offer growth potential at lower price points. Penny stocks, though an older term, continue to represent such opportunities by highlighting smaller or newer companies that may offer significant upside when backed by strong financials.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.50
|
MYR2.49B
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.765
|
A$140.36M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC)
|
MYR0.42
|
MYR1.17B
|
★★★★★★
|
Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL)
|
MYR0.90
|
MYR298.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB)
|
MYR0.73
|
MYR431.91M
|
★★★★★★
|
Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998)
|
HK$4.13
|
HK$45.48B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.55
|
A$64.47M
|
★★★★★★
|
Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG)
|
£0.94
|
£145.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.86
|
HK$545.92M
|
★★★★★★
|
Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB)
|
£3.55
|
£64.65M
|
★★★★☆☆
Click here to see the full list of 5,852 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Marcventures Holdings
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Marcventures Holdings, Inc., with a market cap of ₱2.26 billion, operates in the Philippines where it focuses on extracting, mining, smelting, refining, and converting nickel, chromite, copper, gold, manganese, and other ores.
Operations: The company generates revenue of ₱1.62 billion from mining exploration, development, and production activities.
Market Cap: ₱2.26B
Marcventures Holdings, Inc. has demonstrated financial stability with earnings growth of 7.4% over the past year, surpassing its five-year average and outperforming the broader Metals and Mining industry. Despite a low Return on Equity of 2.7%, the company maintains a solid balance sheet with cash exceeding total debt and short-term assets covering both long-term and short-term liabilities. Recent board decisions include implementing a management contract for its subsidiary, which may influence future operational efficiency. However, its dividend yield is not well-supported by current earnings or free cash flows, suggesting caution for income-focused investors.
Brii Biosciences
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Brii Biosciences Limited focuses on developing therapies for infectious and central nervous system diseases in China and the United States, with a market cap of approximately HK$709.26 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Biotechnology (Startups) segment, amounting to CN¥38.38 million.
Market Cap: HK$709.26M
Brii Biosciences Limited, with a market cap of approximately HK$709.26 million, is focused on advancing therapies for infectious diseases. Recent data from its Phase 2 ENSURE study showed promising results in hepatitis B treatment, highlighting the potential of elebsiran combined with PEG-IFN to achieve higher rates of HBsAg seroclearance compared to PEG-IFN alone. Despite being pre-revenue with CN¥38.38 million generated from its Biotechnology segment, Brii remains debt-free and has reduced losses by 41.3% annually over five years. The company holds sufficient cash runway for over three years and continues exploring innovative therapeutic combinations.
Goldpac Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Goldpac Group Limited is an investment holding company that offers embedded software and secure payment products for smart secure payments both in Mainland China and internationally, with a market cap of HK$816.01 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Platform and Service, generating CN¥449.94 million, and Embedded Software and Secure Payment Products, contributing CN¥762.76 million.
Market Cap: HK$816.01M
Goldpac Group Limited, with a market cap of HK$816.01 million, operates in the secure payment sector with significant revenue streams from its Platform and Service (CN¥449.94 million) and Embedded Software segments (CN¥762.76 million). Despite a seasoned management team averaging 11.9 years of tenure and no debt obligations, the company faces challenges such as declining earnings over the past five years and low return on equity at 4.8%. While trading significantly below estimated fair value, Goldpac's short-term assets comfortably cover both short- and long-term liabilities, indicating solid financial footing amidst volatile earnings performance.
