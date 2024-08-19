Top Indian Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership In August 2024

The Indian market has shown impressive resilience, with the Information Technology sector gaining 4.0% while the overall market remained flat over the last week, and a remarkable 44% increase over the past year. In this thriving environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly attractive as they often signal confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In India

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.6% 30.1% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 35% Dixon Technologies (India) (NSEI:DIXON) 24.6% 36% Jupiter Wagons (NSEI:JWL) 10.8% 27.2% Happiest Minds Technologies (NSEI:HAPPSTMNDS) 31.9% 21.8% Paisalo Digital (BSE:532900) 16.3% 24.8% Rajratan Global Wire (BSE:517522) 19.8% 35.8% KEI Industries (BSE:517569) 19.1% 20.4% Aether Industries (NSEI:AETHER) 31.1% 43.6% Pricol (NSEI:PRICOLLTD) 25.5% 24%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited provides electronic manufacturing services in India and has a market cap of ₹740.47 billion.

Operations: Dixon Technologies (India) Limited generates revenue from various segments including Home Appliances (₹12.51 billion), Lighting Products (₹7.92 billion), Mobile & EMS Division (₹143.16 billion), and Consumer Electronics & Appliances (₹41.21 billion).

Insider Ownership: 24.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36% p.a.

Dixon Technologies (India) has demonstrated robust growth, with earnings increasing by 55.3% over the past year and revenue nearly doubling to ₹65.88 billion in Q1 2024. Insider ownership remains high, aligning management interests with shareholders. The company’s earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 36% per year, outpacing the Indian market's expected growth of 16.9%. Revenue is also projected to expand at a strong rate of 23.4% annually, indicating sustained growth potential.

NSEI:DIXON Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: One97 Communications Limited offers payment, commerce and cloud, and financial services to consumers and merchants in India, with a market cap of ₹359.08 billion.

Operations: One97 Communications Limited generates revenue primarily from data processing, amounting to ₹91.38 billion.

Insider Ownership: 20.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 65.5% p.a.

One97 Communications, known for its Paytm brand, has seen significant insider ownership aligning management interests with shareholders. Despite recent regulatory penalties totaling ₹4.71 million and a notable net loss of ₹8.39 billion in Q1 2024, the company continues to innovate with new services like 'Paytm Health Saathi' and strategic partnerships such as the one with FlixBus. These initiatives aim to drive growth despite current financial challenges and high volatility in share price.

NSEI:PAYTM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Sonata Software Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers information technology services and solutions across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, India, and Australia with a market cap of ₹170.88 billion.

Operations: Sonata Software Limited's revenue segments include information technology services and solutions across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, India, and Australia.

Insider Ownership: 37.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 30% p.a.

Sonata Software's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 30% annually, outpacing the Indian market. Despite a decline in profit margins from 6% to 3.2%, revenue is forecasted to grow at 13.1% per year, faster than the market average. The company has seen substantial insider buying recently, indicating confidence in its growth prospects. However, recent executive changes and an unstable dividend track record may pose some risks for investors.

NSEI:SONATSOFTW Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

