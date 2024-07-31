Top Indian Dividend Stocks To Watch In July 2024

The Indian market is up 2.5% in the last 7 days, with all sectors gaining ground, and has climbed 45% over the last year. In this bullish environment, identifying strong dividend stocks can provide both income and potential for capital appreciation as earnings are expected to grow by 16% per annum over the next few years.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 3.47% ★★★★★★ Gulf Oil Lubricants India (NSEI:GULFOILLUB) 3.27% ★★★★★☆ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 4.83% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.19% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 7.65% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.42% ★★★★★☆ Bharat Petroleum (NSEI:BPCL) 6.03% ★★★★★☆ Oil and Natural Gas (NSEI:ONGC) 3.69% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.43% ★★★★★☆ Swaraj Engines (NSEI:SWARAJENG) 3.05% ★★★★☆☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited refines crude oil and markets petroleum products in India, with a market cap of ₹1.51 trillion.

Operations: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily from its Downstream Petroleum segment (₹5.07 billion) and Exploration & Production of Hydrocarbons segment (₹1.92 million).

Dividend Yield: 6%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has shown consistent dividend growth over the past decade, with a current yield in the top 25% of Indian market payers. Despite a volatile dividend track record, BPCL's payouts are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, maintaining low payout ratios of 33.3% and 34.6%, respectively. However, recent financial results indicate a significant drop in net income for Q1 2024 to ₹28.42 billion from ₹106.44 billion last year, highlighting potential challenges ahead for sustainability and growth prospects in dividends amidst declining earnings forecasts.

NSEI:BPCL Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Coal India Limited, along with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal and coal products in India, with a market cap of ₹3.20 trillion.

Operations: Coal India Limited generates revenue primarily from its coal mining and services segment, amounting to ₹1.35 trillion.

Dividend Yield: 4.9%

Coal India offers a high dividend yield of 4.91%, placing it in the top 25% of Indian market payers, with dividends covered by earnings but not free cash flows due to a high cash payout ratio. Despite recent earnings growth and good value trading, its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. Recent developments include increased coal production and a new composite mining license, potentially impacting future financial stability.

NSEI:COALINDIA Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, along with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products both in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹2.52 trillion.

Operations: Indian Oil Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily from petroleum products (₹8.33 trillion) and petrochemicals (₹262.34 billion).

Dividend Yield: 7.7%

Indian Oil Corporation reported a significant drop in net income for Q1 2024, from INR 144.37 billion to INR 35.28 billion year-over-year, with diluted EPS falling to INR 2.56 from INR 10.48. Despite earnings volatility and high debt levels, the company maintains a reasonable dividend payout ratio of around 40%, supported by cash flows at approximately 57%. Recent strategic alliances and board changes may influence future stability and dividend sustainability.

NSEI:IOC Dividend History as at Jul 2024

