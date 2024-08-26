Top High Growth Tech Stocks In India For August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has risen 1.8%, and in the last year, it has climbed an impressive 46%, with earnings forecasted to grow by 17% annually. In this thriving environment, identifying high-growth tech stocks that align with these robust market conditions can offer promising opportunities for investors.

Top 10 High Growth Tech Companies In India

Name Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Growth Rating Tips Industries 24.69% 24.16% ★★★★★★ Newgen Software Technologies 21.83% 22.72% ★★★★★★ Happiest Minds Technologies 21.99% 21.80% ★★★★★★ Coforge 14.06% 22.42% ★★★★★☆ C. E. Info Systems 29.94% 26.97% ★★★★★★ Netweb Technologies India 33.65% 35.61% ★★★★★★ Sterlite Technologies 21.41% 101.08% ★★★★★☆ Tejas Networks 23.05% 63.54% ★★★★★☆ Avalon Technologies 20.12% 41.74% ★★★★★☆ INOX Leisure 17.73% 66.63% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Intellect Design Arena Limited provides software development and related services for banking, insurance, and other financial services in India and internationally with a market cap of ₹135.64 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through software product licenses and related services, amounting to ₹24.73 billion. The focus is on providing tailored solutions for the banking, insurance, and financial sectors both domestically and internationally.

Intellect Design Arena's recent initiatives, such as the launch of Purple Fabric and the opening of a Global Partnership Office in Bengaluru, highlight its strategic focus on AI and partnership-led growth. The company forecasts earnings growth at 22.4% annually, outpacing the Indian market's 17%. Despite revenue growth being slower at 11.1%, Intellect's commitment to innovation is evident with significant R&D investments enhancing their competitive edge in financial technology solutions.

NSEI:INTELLECT Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MPS Limited offers platforms and services for content creation, full-service production, and distribution to publishers, learning companies, corporate institutions, libraries, and content aggregators globally with a market cap of ₹40.64 billion.

Operations: MPS Limited generates revenue from three primary segments: Content Solutions (₹3.10 billion), Platform Solutions (₹1.48 billion), and e-Learning Solutions (₹1.36 billion). The company serves clients in India, Europe, the United States, and internationally.

MPS Limited's revenue is forecast to grow at 19.3% annually, surpassing the Indian market's 10%. Despite a recent earnings decrease of 3.8%, the company's projected annual profit growth of 22.3% indicates strong future potential. Significant investments in R&D, with expenses contributing substantially to their innovation pipeline, bolster this outlook. Recent financial results show Q1 sales rising to ₹1,807 million from ₹1,325 million year-over-year, reflecting robust operational performance amidst industry challenges.

NSEI:MPSLTD Revenue and Expenses Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Syrma SGS Technology Limited offers comprehensive electronic manufacturing services across India, the United States, Germany, and internationally with a market cap of ₹80.68 billion.

Operations: Syrma SGS Technology Limited generates revenue primarily from its electronic manufacturing services, amounting to ₹37.12 billion. The company operates across multiple regions, including India, the United States, and Germany.

Syrma SGS Technology's revenue surged to ₹11.75 billion in Q1 2024 from ₹6.22 billion a year ago, reflecting a robust 21.8% annual growth forecast, outpacing the Indian market's 10%. Despite net income dipping to ₹192.97 million from ₹285.18 million last year, the company projects earnings growth of 31.9% annually over the next three years, underscoring its potential amidst industry challenges. Significant R&D investments drive innovation and competitiveness in this high-growth tech landscape.

NSEI:SYRMA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

