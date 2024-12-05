Top Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Ownership

As global markets continue to reach new heights, driven by gains in major indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500, investor sentiment remains buoyed despite geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns. In this environment of record highs, identifying growth stocks with substantial insider ownership can provide insights into companies where those closest to the business have a significant stake in its success.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.9% 39.9% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 41.3% SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) 32.4% 24.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 34.2% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 31.7% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 120.1% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 110.9% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.6% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 112.9%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MLP Saglik Hizmetleri A.S. operates healthcare services in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Hungary with a market cap of TRY75.74 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of TRY28.14 billion from its Healthcare Facilities & Services segment across Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Hungary.

Insider Ownership: 16.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.0% p.a.

MLP Saglik Hizmetleri has demonstrated strong financial performance, with recent earnings showing significant growth. For the third quarter of 2024, sales reached TRY 9.78 billion and net income was TRY 2.09 billion, reflecting substantial year-over-year improvements. The company is expected to maintain robust revenue growth of 33% annually, outpacing the TR market average. Despite a lower-than-market profit growth forecast, its price-to-earnings ratio suggests good value relative to peers.

IBSE:MPARK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: China Youran Dairy Group Limited is an investment holding company that operates as an integrated provider of products and services in the upstream dairy industry in China, with a market cap of HK$5.76 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Raw Milk Business, amounting to CN¥14.07 billion, and Comprehensive Ruminant Farming Solutions, which contributes CN¥7.65 billion.