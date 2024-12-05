Top Growth Stocks With Strong Insider Ownership

In This Article:
As global markets continue to reach new heights, driven by gains in major indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500, investor sentiment remains buoyed despite geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns. In this environment of record highs, identifying growth stocks with substantial insider ownership can provide insights into companies where those closest to the business have a significant stake in its success.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.9%
|
39.9%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
41.3%
|
SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS)
|
32.4%
|
24.8%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
34.2%
|
Medley (TSE:4480)
|
34%
|
31.7%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
120.1%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
110.9%
|
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)
|
16.2%
|
84.6%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
34.8%
|
112.9%
MLP Saglik Hizmetleri
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: MLP Saglik Hizmetleri A.S. operates healthcare services in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Hungary with a market cap of TRY75.74 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of TRY28.14 billion from its Healthcare Facilities & Services segment across Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Hungary.
Insider Ownership: 16.3%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 28.0% p.a.
MLP Saglik Hizmetleri has demonstrated strong financial performance, with recent earnings showing significant growth. For the third quarter of 2024, sales reached TRY 9.78 billion and net income was TRY 2.09 billion, reflecting substantial year-over-year improvements. The company is expected to maintain robust revenue growth of 33% annually, outpacing the TR market average. Despite a lower-than-market profit growth forecast, its price-to-earnings ratio suggests good value relative to peers.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on MLP Saglik Hizmetleri's performance by reading our analyst estimates report here.
-
Our valuation report unveils the possibility MLP Saglik Hizmetleri's shares may be trading at a premium.
China Youran Dairy Group
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: China Youran Dairy Group Limited is an investment holding company that operates as an integrated provider of products and services in the upstream dairy industry in China, with a market cap of HK$5.76 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Raw Milk Business, amounting to CN¥14.07 billion, and Comprehensive Ruminant Farming Solutions, which contributes CN¥7.65 billion.
Insider Ownership: 14.5%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 98% p.a.
China Youran Dairy Group is expected to achieve profitability within three years, with earnings forecasted to grow 98% annually. While revenue growth is projected at 8.9% per year, surpassing the Hong Kong market average, the company faces challenges with high debt levels and past shareholder dilution. Despite these concerns, it trades at a favorable value compared to industry peers. No significant insider trading activity has been reported in recent months.
-
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of China Youran Dairy Group stock in this growth report.
-
Upon reviewing our latest valuation report, China Youran Dairy Group's share price might be too pessimistic.
Sensirion Holding
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Sensirion Holding AG develops, produces, sells, and services sensor systems, modules, and components globally with a market cap of CHF917.96 million.
Operations: The company's revenue segment from sensor systems, modules, and components amounts to CHF237.91 million.
Insider Ownership: 19.9%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 102.6% p.a.
Sensirion Holding's revenue is forecasted to grow at 13.9% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 4.3%. Earnings are expected to rise significantly by 102.63% per year, with profitability anticipated within three years. The stock trades at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value and analysts predict a potential price increase of 37%. However, the share price has been highly volatile recently and Return on Equity is projected to remain low at 12.4%.
-
Take a closer look at Sensirion Holding's potential here in our earnings growth report.
-
The analysis detailed in our Sensirion Holding valuation report hints at an deflated share price compared to its estimated value.
The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include IBSE:MPARK SEHK:9858 and SWX:SENS.
