Top Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam September 2024

The Netherlands market has been experiencing a period of cautious optimism, buoyed by global economic developments such as China's stimulus measures and mixed signals from the Eurozone. Despite some signs of slowing business activity, investor sentiment remains relatively positive, particularly in sectors poised for growth. In this context, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly advantageous. High insider ownership often indicates strong confidence from those who know the company best and aligns their interests with those of shareholders.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 82.7% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31% 107.8% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.7% 108.4% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 77.7% CVC Capital Partners (ENXTAM:CVC) 20.2% 32.6% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.6% 36.4%

Click here to see the full list of 6 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., with a market cap of €1.52 billion, operates fitness clubs through its subsidiaries.

Operations: The company generates revenue from two primary segments: €505.17 million from Benelux and €626.41 million from France, Spain, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 77.7% p.a.

Basic-Fit, a growth company with high insider ownership in the Netherlands, is forecast to see its earnings grow significantly at 77.7% per year, outpacing the Dutch market's 18.7%. Despite lower profit margins this year (0.7% vs. 1.9% last year), revenue for H1 2024 increased to €584.76 million from €500.42 million in H1 2023, and net income improved to €4.18 million from a loss of €6.12 million previously reported.

Story continues

ENXTAM:BFIT Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: CVC Capital Partners plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in various investment strategies including middle market secondaries, infrastructure and credit, management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, growth equity, mature investments, recapitalizations, strip sales and spinouts with a market cap of €21.56 billion.

Operations: CVC Capital Partners plc generates revenue through its diversified investment strategies, including middle market secondaries, infrastructure and credit investments, management and leveraged buyouts, growth equity, mature investments, recapitalizations, strip sales, and spinouts.

Insider Ownership: 20.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.6% p.a.

CVC Capital Partners, a growth company with high insider ownership in the Netherlands, is forecast to see its earnings grow significantly at 32.6% per year, surpassing the Dutch market's 18.7%. Recent M&A activities include a potential bid increase for Deutsche Bahn’s logistics unit and interest in acquiring The Telegraph newspaper business. Despite these aggressive expansion efforts, CVC faces high debt levels but remains undervalued by about 25% compared to its estimated fair value.

ENXTAM:CVC Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of approximately €640.19 million.

Operations: PostNL's revenue segments include Parcels (€2.28 billion) and Mail in the Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 35.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.4% p.a.

PostNL's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 36.4% per year, outpacing the Dutch market's 18.7%. However, revenue growth is expected to be modest at 2.6% annually, below the market average of 9.6%. The company recently reported a slight increase in Q2 sales (€793 million) but faced a net loss of €9 million for the first half of 2024. Trading at over half its estimated fair value, PostNL has high insider ownership but also carries substantial debt and an unsustainable dividend yield of 4.71%.

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Key Takeaways

Explore the 6 names from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener here.

Invested in any of these stocks? Simplify your portfolio management with Simply Wall St and stay ahead with our alerts for any critical updates on your stocks.

Streamline your investment strategy with Simply Wall St's app for free and benefit from extensive research on stocks across all corners of the world.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:BFIT ENXTAM:CVC and ENXTAM:PNL.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com