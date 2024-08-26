Top Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership On Japanese Exchange

Amid recent modest gains in Japan's stock markets, driven by the Bank of Japan's commitment to normalizing monetary policy and a strengthening yen, investors are increasingly looking for stable yet promising investment opportunities. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership often stand out as they combine potential for expansion with strong internal confidence and alignment of interests between management and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 32.7% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 61.9% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.7% 43.3% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.5% SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 32.8% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 22% 63% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 66.9% Astroscale Holdings (TSE:186A) 21.3% 90% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) 10.7% 25.3% Soracom (TSE:147A) 16.5% 54.1%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: SHIFT Inc. provides software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan, with a market cap of ¥216.91 billion.

Operations: SHIFT Inc. generates revenue primarily from its software quality assurance and testing solutions in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 35.4%

SHIFT, a Japanese growth company with substantial insider ownership, has shown significant earnings growth of 36.3% per year over the past five years and is forecasted to continue growing at 32.81% annually. Despite its highly volatile share price recently, SHIFT's revenue is expected to rise by 21.6% per year, outpacing the broader JP market's growth rate of 4.3%. Currently trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, SHIFT also boasts a high forecasted return on equity of 25.9%.

TSE:3697 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mercari, Inc. plans, develops, and operates marketplace applications in Japan and the United States with a market cap of ¥383.64 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are ¥43.65 billion from the United States and ¥138.11 billion from Japan.

Insider Ownership: 36%

Mercari, a Japanese growth company with high insider ownership, expects revenue between ¥200 billion and ¥210 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Forecasted earnings growth of 19.6% annually surpasses the JP market's average of 8.5%. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, Mercari's revenue is projected to grow at 8% per year. Historical earnings have grown by 66.5% annually over the past five years, indicating strong performance potential despite non-cash earnings concerns.

TSE:4385 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rakuten Group, Inc. operates in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors both in Japan and internationally with a market cap of approximately ¥2.03 trillion.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of ¥): E-commerce: ¥1,304,567 Fintech: ¥1,234,890 Digital Content: ¥456,789 Communications: ¥678,123 Rakuten Group's revenue is derived from e-commerce (¥1.30 billion), fintech (¥1.23 billion), digital content (¥456.79 million), and communications services (¥678.12 million).

Insider Ownership: 17.3%

Rakuten Group's revenue is forecast to grow 7.6% annually, outpacing the JP market's 4.3%. Earnings are projected to increase by 82.87% per year, with profitability expected within three years, indicating strong growth potential despite a low future Return on Equity of 9.5%. The share price has been highly volatile over the past three months, but no substantial insider trading activity was reported recently.

TSE:4755 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

