Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,033.82
    +252.39 (+1.11%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,470.93
    +62.51 (+1.16%)
     

  • DOW

    40,921.07
    +575.66 (+1.43%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7376
    +0.0007 (+0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    68.41
    +0.74 (+1.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    75,213.23
    +2,342.83 (+3.22%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    +0.01 (+1.34%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,528.00
    +3.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,107.16
    +15.75 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,869.75
    +178.91 (+1.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    20.03
    -2.35 (-10.50%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,270.84
    +89.37 (+1.09%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,215.75
    -175.72 (-0.48%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6676
    +0.0032 (+0.48%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS REBOUND AFTER STEEP LOSSES LAST WEEK

Focus turns to fresh consumer inflation print Wednesday to provide clues to the path of rates

A Top Growth ETF for Investors That Has Nearly Doubled in 5 Years

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

If you want to invest in growth stocks, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a good option for keeping your risk low while allowing you to earn a great return. One ETF that has performed well over the years is the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: IVW).

This year, its shares are up around 18% and in five years the fund has risen by more than 93%. It has a modest expense ratio of 0.2% and it can give investors access to some of the best growth stocks in the world. A low expense ratio can be extremely valuable as over the long term, funds with high fees can significantly chip away at your overall returns; that isn’t the case with this ETF.

This funds holds large-cap stocks which have promising growth prospects and which make for relatively safe investments. Tech stocks make up around 50% of its holdings, with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) being its top three stocks and accounting for more than 34% of the ETF’s overall weight. In addition to tech, investors can get exposure to many top communication, consumer discretionary, and healthcare stocks as well.

Read:

There are approximately 231 holdings in the fund, which ensures investors have good exposure to a broad mix of stocks. This ETF can be ideal for someone who is looking to simplify their investing strategy as you may not have a need to invest in other stocks given how diverse the fund is and how well it could perform in the future.