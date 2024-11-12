Top Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Up To 21%

In recent weeks, global markets have been buoyed by expectations of a "red sweep" in the U.S., with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching record highs as investors anticipate favorable growth and tax policies. Amid this optimism, identifying growth companies with significant insider ownership can offer insights into businesses where those closest to the operations have strong confidence in their future potential.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 36.6% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 42.1% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.9% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 31.1% 49.1% Findi (ASX:FND) 34.8% 64.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) 16.2% 84.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Odas Elektrik Üretim Sanayi Ticaret A.S., along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and sale of electricity through natural gas combined cycles both in Turkey and internationally, with a market cap of TRY8.61 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of TRY6.71 billion from Uzbekistan and incurs a negative revenue of TRY1.54 billion in the Republic of Turkey.

Insider Ownership: 21.5%

Odas Elektrik Üretim Sanayi Ticaret is forecasted to experience significant revenue growth at 32% annually, outpacing the Turkish market's average of 25.5%. Despite recent financial setbacks, including a TRY 2.34 billion net loss in Q2 2024, the company is expected to become profitable within three years. Currently trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value, Odas offers potential upside with high growth prospects despite current challenges.

IBSE:ODAS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers medical and healthcare services with a focus on cancer and fertility both in India and internationally, and has a market cap of ₹64.78 billion.