Top Growth Companies With Insider Ownership In October 2024

As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, with growth stocks showing resilience amidst broader economic challenges, investors are increasingly attentive to companies with strong insider ownership—a potential indicator of confidence and alignment between management and shareholders. In this climate, identifying growth companies where insiders hold significant stakes can be particularly appealing, as these firms may exhibit robust leadership commitment and strategic focus in a fluctuating market environment.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181)
|
23.5%
|
24.6%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
34%
|
Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283)
|
30.3%
|
26.3%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
35.6%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
33%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.7%
|
49.1%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
35.8%
|
64.8%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900)
|
33.1%
|
134.6%
Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.
Genomma Lab Internacional. de
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. operates in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors across Latin America, with a market capitalization of MX$24.12 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue of MX$17.47 billion from its operations in the pharmaceutical and personal care products industry.
Insider Ownership: 32.6%
Genomma Lab Internacional has shown strong financial performance, with Q3 2024 sales rising to MXN 5.09 billion and net income increasing to MXN 660.06 million year-over-year. The company's earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 20% annually, outpacing the Mexican market average of 11.4%. Despite trading below its estimated fair value, Genomma faces challenges with a high debt level and an unstable dividend history but benefits from recent GMP certification enhancing operational credibility.
-
-
Guangdong Yuehai Feeds GroupLtd
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Guangdong Yuehai Feeds Group Co., Ltd. is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of aquatic feeds both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥5.21 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue through its core activities of researching, developing, producing, and selling aquatic feeds domestically and abroad.
Insider Ownership: 28.1%
Guangdong Yuehai Feeds Group Ltd. is positioned for growth with revenue expected to increase by 15.3% annually, surpassing the Chinese market average. Despite recent financial setbacks, including a net loss of CNY 67.41 million for the nine months ended September 2024, its shares trade at a substantial discount to fair value estimates. The company has completed a share buyback program, indicating confidence in its long-term prospects despite current profitability challenges and low forecasted return on equity.
-
-
Astroscale Holdings
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Astroscale Holdings Inc. offers on-orbit service solutions and has a market cap of approximately ¥119.10 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its In-Orbit Servicing Business, amounting to ¥2.51 billion.
Insider Ownership: 21.3%
Astroscale Holdings is poised for significant growth, with revenue projected to rise 43% annually, outpacing the JP market's average. Despite recent share price volatility, the company is on track to achieve profitability within three years. Recent developments include a JPY 91 million government contract awarded to a subsidiary, enhancing its growth prospects. However, its forecasted return on equity remains low at 6.6%, which may temper investor enthusiasm despite strong revenue forecasts.
-
-
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.
Companies discussed in this article include BMV:LAB B SZSE:001313 and TSE:186A.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com