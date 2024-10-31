Top Growth Companies With Insider Ownership In October 2024

As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, with growth stocks showing resilience amidst broader economic challenges, investors are increasingly attentive to companies with strong insider ownership—a potential indicator of confidence and alignment between management and shareholders. In this climate, identifying growth companies where insiders hold significant stakes can be particularly appealing, as these firms may exhibit robust leadership commitment and strategic focus in a fluctuating market environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 23.5% 24.6% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 26.3% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. operates in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors across Latin America, with a market capitalization of MX$24.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of MX$17.47 billion from its operations in the pharmaceutical and personal care products industry.

Insider Ownership: 32.6%

Genomma Lab Internacional has shown strong financial performance, with Q3 2024 sales rising to MXN 5.09 billion and net income increasing to MXN 660.06 million year-over-year. The company's earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 20% annually, outpacing the Mexican market average of 11.4%. Despite trading below its estimated fair value, Genomma faces challenges with a high debt level and an unstable dividend history but benefits from recent GMP certification enhancing operational credibility.

BMV:LAB B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Guangdong Yuehai Feeds Group Co., Ltd. is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of aquatic feeds both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥5.21 billion.