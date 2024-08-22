Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam August 2024

The Dutch stock market has been buoyant recently, with strong gains across major indices as hopes for interest rate cuts in Europe grow. Amid this optimistic backdrop, growth stocks with high insider ownership are particularly noteworthy for investors seeking companies where management's interests align closely with shareholders. In this article, we will explore three top growth companies on Euronext Amsterdam that boast significant insider ownership, reflecting confidence from those who know the business best.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 107.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 79.2% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 78.3% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 108.4% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 36.4%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., with a market cap of €1.52 billion, operates fitness clubs through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Revenue segments for Basic-Fit N.V. include €505.17 million from Benelux and €626.41 million from France, Spain, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Basic-Fit is poised for significant earnings growth, with forecasts indicating a 78.3% annual increase over the next three years, outpacing the Dutch market's 19.5%. Revenue growth is also expected to exceed market averages at 15.1% annually. Despite recent volatility in share price and lower profit margins compared to last year, insider buying activity suggests confidence among executives. Recent half-year results showed a substantial turnaround with net income of €4.18 million from a prior loss of €6.12 million.

ENXTAM:BFIT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc, with a market cap of €265.40 million, offers software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union.

Operations: The company generates €42.50 million in revenue from its Software & Programming segment, providing SaaS solutions for the automotive retail sector across multiple European countries.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

MotorK is anticipated to achieve profitability within three years, with revenue projected to grow at 22.1% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 9.9%. Recent earnings showed a reduced net loss of €6.48 million from €7.8 million a year ago, highlighting improvement despite shareholder dilution over the past year. The company recently appointed Zoltan Gelencser as CFO, bringing extensive global finance experience to support its growth trajectory.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €622.53 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Parcels (€2.28 billion) and Mail in the Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

PostNL's earnings are forecast to grow 36.38% annually, significantly outpacing the Dutch market's 19.5%. Despite a high debt level and recent net loss of €9 million for the first half of 2024, insider ownership remains strong with no substantial insider trading in the past three months. The company recently completed a €300 million sustainability-linked bond offering, reflecting its commitment to sustainable growth amidst highly volatile share prices over the past quarter.

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

