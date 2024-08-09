Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Paris In August 2024

In recent weeks, the French stock market has faced significant volatility, influenced by weak U.S. economic data and broader concerns about global growth. Despite these challenges, certain growth companies with high insider ownership on Euronext Paris continue to attract attention for their potential resilience and long-term prospects. When evaluating stocks in this environment, it's crucial to consider companies where insiders have substantial ownership. This often indicates a strong alignment of interests between management and shareholders, which can be particularly valuable during periods of market uncertainty.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In France

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Groupe OKwind Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALOKW) 24.8% 36% VusionGroup (ENXTPA:VU) 13.4% 25.7% Adocia (ENXTPA:ADOC) 11.9% 63% Icape Holding (ENXTPA:ALICA) 30.2% 35.1% Arcure (ENXTPA:ALCUR) 21.4% 27.5% STIF Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALSTI) 16.4% 28.5% La Française de l'Energie (ENXTPA:FDE) 19.9% 31.9% Munic (ENXTPA:ALMUN) 29.4% 149.2% OSE Immunotherapeutics (ENXTPA:OSE) 25.6% 5.9% MedinCell (ENXTPA:MEDCL) 15.8% 71.1%

Click here to see the full list of 23 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Paris Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lectra SA provides industrial intelligence solutions for the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets across Northern Europe, Southern Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific with a market cap of €965.92 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are: Americas (€172.65 million), Asia-Pacific (€118.54 million), and Segment Adjustment (€209.13 million).

Insider Ownership: 19.6%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 32.6% p.a.

Lectra SA, a growth company with high insider ownership in France, reported half-year sales of €262.29 million, up from €239.55 million last year. However, net income decreased to €12.51 million from €14.47 million. Despite this dip in earnings per share to €0.33 from €0.38, the company is trading at good value compared to peers and industry standards and is forecasted for significant annual earnings growth of 32.6%, outpacing the French market's 12.2%.

ENXTPA:LSS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MedinCell S.A., a pharmaceutical company with a market cap of €450.86M, develops long-acting injectables across various therapeutic areas in France.

Operations: MedinCell's revenue segment primarily consists of its pharmaceuticals division, generating €11.95 million.

Insider Ownership: 15.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 71.1% p.a.

MedinCell, a French growth company with high insider ownership, reported FY2024 revenue of €11.95 million and a net loss of €25.04 million, showing improvement from the previous year. The company's Phase 3 trial for F14 did not meet its primary endpoint but showed promising secondary outcomes in pain management and knee function post-TKR. MedinCell's revenue is forecast to grow at 44.7% annually, and it is expected to become profitable within three years.

ENXTPA:MEDCL Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: VusionGroup S.A. offers digitalization solutions for commerce across Europe, Asia, and North America, with a market cap of €2.15 billion.

Operations: VusionGroup S.A. generates revenue primarily from installing and maintaining electronic shelf labels, amounting to €801.96 million.

Insider Ownership: 13.4%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.7% p.a.

VusionGroup, a French growth company with high insider ownership, is forecast to achieve significant earnings growth of 25.7% annually, outpacing the French market. Revenue is expected to grow at 21.3% per year, driven by recent partnerships like Ace Hardware and Hy-Vee. These collaborations enhance store operations through advanced digital shelf label technology and IoT solutions, improving efficiency and customer experience while positioning VusionGroup for sustained growth in the retail sector.

ENXTPA:VU Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

