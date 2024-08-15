Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On Euronext Amsterdam August 2024

As European markets experience mixed performance amid global economic uncertainties, the Euronext Amsterdam has shown resilience with selective opportunities for growth. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be particularly attractive as they often indicate strong confidence from those closest to the company.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 69.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 107.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 78.3% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 108.4% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 36.4%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V., with a market cap of €340.37 million, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, sells, leases, and services reverse vending machines (RVM) for collecting and processing used beverage containers primarily in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Operations: Envipco Holding N.V. generates revenue through the design, development, manufacturing, assembly, marketing, sales, leasing, and servicing of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for collecting and processing used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 69.8% p.a.

Envipco Holding, a growth company with high insider ownership in the Netherlands, has shown significant financial improvement, becoming profitable this year with Q1 2024 sales of €27.44 million compared to €10.41 million a year ago. Earnings are forecast to grow 69.8% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Dutch market's growth rate of 19.5%. Despite recent shareholder dilution and share price volatility, insiders have been buying shares modestly in the past three months.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc, with a market cap of €268.97 million, provides software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union.

Operations: The company's revenue from Software & Programming amounts to €42.50 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 108.4% p.a.

MotorK, with substantial insider ownership, is forecast to grow revenue by 22.1% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 9.9%. Despite a net loss of €6.48 million for H1 2024 and recent shareholder dilution, earnings are expected to grow at 108.44% per year, becoming profitable within three years. Recent executive changes include Zoltan Gelencser as the new CFO starting August 2024 and Helen Protopapas joining the board in May 2024.

ENXTAM:MTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €610.55 million.

Operations: Revenue segments include Parcels (€2.28 billion) and Mail in The Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 36.4% p.a.

PostNL, with high insider ownership, is forecast to grow earnings significantly at 36.38% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 19.5%. However, its revenue growth of 2.6% per year lags behind the market's 9.9%, and it has a high level of debt. Recent Q2 results showed slight sales growth to €793 million but a drop in net income to €10 million from €11 million last year. The company also completed a €300 million fixed-income offering in June for sustainability-linked notes.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

