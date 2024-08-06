Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On The Japanese Exchange In August 2024

In August 2024, Japan’s stock markets faced significant volatility, with the Nikkei 225 Index and TOPIX Index experiencing substantial declines amid a hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan and a rebounding yen affecting export-oriented companies. Despite these challenges, growth companies with high insider ownership often present compelling investment opportunities due to their strong alignment between management and shareholder interests. When evaluating stocks in such turbulent market conditions, it is crucial to consider firms where insiders have significant stakes as this often indicates confidence in the company's long-term prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 43.3% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 59.7% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.8% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 32.8% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 21.8% 91.1% Money Forward (TSE:3994) 21.4% 66.8% Astroscale Holdings (TSE:186A) 20.9% 90% Soracom (TSE:147A) 16.5% 54.1%

Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Fujio Food Group Inc. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥58.87 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its restaurant operations both domestically in Japan and internationally.

Insider Ownership: 29.5%

Fujio Food Group is forecast to become profitable within the next three years, with earnings expected to grow at 72.84% per year. The company’s revenue is projected to increase by 6.2% annually, outpacing the broader Japanese market's growth rate of 4.1%. Trading at 30.8% below its estimated fair value, Fujio Food Group presents a compelling investment opportunity in Japan’s growth sector with significant insider ownership and no substantial insider trading activity over the past three months.

TSE:2752 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Avant Group Corporation, with a market cap of ¥52.02 billion, operates through its subsidiaries to offer accounting, business intelligence, and outsourcing services.

Operations: Revenue Segments (in millions of ¥): Accounting: ¥4,500, Business Intelligence: ¥3,200, Outsourcing Services: ¥2,800

Insider Ownership: 33.9%

Avant Group's earnings are forecast to grow at 18.9% annually, outpacing the Japanese market's 8.9%. Despite revenue growth being slower than 20%, it is still expected to exceed the market average at 16.9%. The company recently completed a share buyback of ¥477.64 million, indicating confidence in its valuation, which trades at 62.4% below fair value estimates. However, the stock has been highly volatile over the past three months with no significant insider trading activity noted recently.

TSE:3836 Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stella Chemifa Corporation manufactures and sells inorganic fluorine compounds in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥40.59 billion.

Operations: Stella Chemifa's revenue segments include High-Purity Chemicals at ¥26.02 billion and Transportation at ¥7.35 billion.

Insider Ownership: 23.5%

Stella Chemifa's earnings are forecast to grow significantly at 24% annually, outpacing the Japanese market's 8.9%. Revenue growth is expected to be slower at 9.2% per year but still above the market average of 4.1%. The company provided guidance for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net revenues projected at ¥34.50 billion and operating profit at ¥3.65 billion. Trading at a substantial discount of 54.2% below fair value estimates, it shows strong insider ownership and no significant recent insider trading activity.

TSE:4109 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

