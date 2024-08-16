Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On SIX Swiss Exchange August 2024

The Switzerland market experienced a mild setback before rebounding to end on a firm note, buoyed by positive GDP data and stable producer and import prices. Against this backdrop of economic resilience, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly rewarding, as these firms often demonstrate strong alignment between management and shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 21.1% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 22.5% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21.5% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) 29.9% 18.4% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 13.3% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.3% Leonteq (SWX:LEON) 12.7% 35.1% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 80% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt with a market cap of CHF30.81 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are as follows: CHF1.17 billion from Private Equity, CHF379.20 million from Infrastructure, CHF211.30 million from Private Credit, and CHF186.90 million from Real Estate.

Insider Ownership: 17.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 52% (2026 estimate)

Partners Group Holding, a Swiss private equity firm, is experiencing notable growth with forecasted annual earnings increasing by 13.5% and revenue by 14.1%, outpacing the Swiss market average. The company recently completed a CHF 300 million fixed-income offering and is involved in potential M&A activities, including a buyout of Lighthouse Learnings valued between $700 million - $900 million. Despite high debt levels, its return on equity is projected to be very high at 51.9%.

SWX:PGHN Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG, with a market cap of CHF20.16 billion, offers tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally.

Operations: Straumann Holding AG's revenue segments include Operations (CHF1.20 billion), Sales Asia Pacific (CHF451.27 million), Sales North America (CHF793.05 million), Sales Latin America (CHF265.82 million), and Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa (CHF1.17 billion).

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Return On Equity Forecast: 24% (2026 estimate)

Straumann Holding is experiencing significant earnings growth, forecasted at 21.53% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 8.9%. Despite recent volatility in its share price and a decline in profit margins from 18.7% to 10.2%, the company trades at roughly 10% below fair value estimates and expects strong future returns on equity (24.1%). Revenue growth is projected at 9.1% per year, higher than the Swiss market average of 4.5%.

SWX:STMN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows globally with a market cap of CHF12.99 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments include Valves at CHF783.51 million and Global Service at CHF163.83 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Return On Equity Forecast: 41% (2027 estimate)

VAT Group's earnings are projected to grow significantly at 22.5% annually, outpacing the Swiss market's 8.9%. Despite a recent drop in sales to CHF 449.61 million for H1 2024, net income rose to CHF 94 million from CHF 84.2 million a year ago. The stock trades at approximately 22% below its fair value and boasts high insider ownership with no substantial insider trading over the past three months.

SWX:VACN Ownership Breakdown as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

