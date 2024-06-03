Top German Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In June 2024

As of June 2024, the German market has experienced a slight downturn, reflecting broader European economic pressures highlighted by rising inflation rates and cautious monetary policy signals from the European Central Bank. In such a climate, identifying growth companies with high insider ownership can offer investors potential resilience and alignment of interests between shareholders and management. In this context, companies with significant insider stakes might be better positioned to navigate through economic uncertainties, as these insiders often have a deep commitment to the long-term success of the company.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 73.5% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 35.3% 31.6% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 22.2% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 58.1% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 107.4% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 22% elumeo (XTRA:ELB) 25.8% 99.1% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 29.9% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 46.9%

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV is an online pharmacy operating across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market capitalization of approximately €2.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its operations in the DACH region (€1.62 billion) and other international markets (€0.37 billion).

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Redcare Pharmacy, a German growth company with high insider ownership, is trading at €42.1% below its estimated fair value. Despite recent shareholder dilution, the company is on track to profitability within three years, outpacing average market growth expectations. With a revenue increase from €1.2 billion in 2023 to projected sales between €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion in 2024, Redcare's financial recovery appears robust, marked by reduced net losses and an improving earnings trajectory forecasted at an annual growth of 46.92%. However, its share price remains volatile and Return on Equity is expected to be low at 12.9%.

XTRA:RDC Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Stratec SE operates in Germany and internationally, designing and manufacturing automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences, with a market capitalization of approximately €579.23 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by designing and manufacturing automation and instrumentation solutions for in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences across Germany, the European Union, and other international markets.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Stratec SE, a German company with significant insider ownership, faces challenges with its financial performance. Its recent earnings report showed a decline in both sales and net income, with sales dropping from EUR 60.48 million to EUR 50.87 million year-over-year and net income decreasing significantly. Despite these setbacks, the company's earnings are expected to grow by 22% annually over the next three years, outpacing the German market's growth rate. However, Stratec is currently trading at a substantial discount to its estimated fair value and struggles with low profit margins and debt coverage issues.

XTRA:SBS Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE is an online retailer specializing in fashion and lifestyle products, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.25 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments total approximately €10.40 billion, derived from its online fashion and lifestyle platform.

Insider Ownership: 10.3%

Zalando SE, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership in Germany, reported a challenging first quarter in 2024 with a net loss of €8.9 million and slightly reduced annual sales to €10.14 billion from €10.34 billion the previous year. Despite these setbacks, Zalando anticipates modest sales growth between 0% and 5% for 2024 and expects significant earnings growth over the next three years, outperforming the German market's forecasted rate. However, its share price has been highly volatile recently, reflecting potential investor concerns about its near-term financial stability.

XTRA:ZAL Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

