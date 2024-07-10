Top German Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In July 2024

As of July 2024, the German market is showing signs of resilience, with the DAX index gaining 1.32% amidst a backdrop of political and economic shifts across Europe. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership in Germany are particularly compelling as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the company's operations and future prospects.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Germany

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth pferdewetten.de (XTRA:EMH) 26.8% 75.4% Deutsche Beteiligungs (XTRA:DBAN) 39.1% 31.6% YOC (XTRA:YOC) 24.8% 21.8% NAGA Group (XTRA:N4G) 14.1% 79.2% Exasol (XTRA:EXL) 25.3% 105.4% Alelion Energy Systems (DB:2FZ) 37.4% 106.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) 30.9% 21.9% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) 17.7% 47.4% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) 17.5% 116.8% Friedrich Vorwerk Group (XTRA:VH2) 18% 30.4%

Click here to see the full list of 18 stocks from our Fast Growing German Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hypoport SE is a technology-based financial service provider in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €2.04 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is generated primarily through its Credit Platform and Insurance Platform, contributing €155.60 million and €66.29 million respectively.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

Hypoport SE, a German company with notable insider ownership, demonstrates robust growth potential despite its challenges. Recently reporting a substantial increase in quarterly sales to €107.47 million and net income to €3.04 million, the firm shows promising financial health. While its revenue growth forecast of 13.4% annually outpaces the broader German market's 5.2%, its return on equity is expected to remain modest at 9.1%. The company's earnings are also projected to rise significantly by 31.89% annually, highlighting its potential as a growth-oriented investment amidst some operational risks due to large one-off items impacting results.

XTRA:HYQ Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV is an online pharmacy operating across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market capitalization of approximately €2.82 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its DACH region (€1.62 billion) and other international markets (€0.37 billion).

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Redcare Pharmacy, despite its challenges, is positioned for notable growth with a forecasted annual revenue increase of 17.1%, outpacing the German market's 5.2%. The company recently reported a reduction in net loss to €7.81 million from €10.22 million year-over-year and an increase in sales to €560.22 million from €372.05 million, indicating improving financial health. However, its return on equity remains low at 7.5%, and shareholder dilution occurred over the past year, reflecting some investment risks amidst its growth trajectory.

XTRA:RDC Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zalando SE is an e-commerce company specializing in fashion and lifestyle products, with a market capitalization of approximately €6.01 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its online platform, totaling approximately €10.40 billion in fashion and lifestyle product sales.

Insider Ownership: 10.4%

Zalando SE, trading at €53.6% below its estimated fair value, has shown a robust earnings growth of 184.3% over the past year with expectations to grow earnings by 26.42% annually. Despite slower overall revenue growth projections at 5.4% per year, this rate still outpaces the German market's forecast of 5.2%. Recent corporate guidance anticipates modest sales growth between 0-5% for 2024 alongside an expected operating profit, reflecting cautious optimism in its operational outlook amidst recent presentations across Europe highlighting strategic initiatives.

XTRA:ZAL Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

