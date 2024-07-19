Top German Dividend Stocks To Consider In July 2024

As of July 2024, the German market has shown positive momentum, with the DAX index climbing 1.48% in a week, reflecting a broader European uptrend triggered by favorable economic data from the U.S. This buoyant backdrop makes it an opportune time to consider stable income-generating investments such as dividend stocks. In selecting top dividend stocks, investors should focus on companies with strong fundamentals and a history of consistent payouts, which can provide reliable returns in various market conditions.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Allianz (XTRA:ALV) 5.26% ★★★★★★ INDUS Holding (XTRA:INH) 5.08% ★★★★★☆ OVB Holding (XTRA:O4B) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 8.23% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 7.14% ★★★★★☆ Südzucker (XTRA:SZU) 6.88% ★★★★★☆ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 5.26% ★★★★★☆ Deutsche Telekom (XTRA:DTE) 3.17% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.23% ★★★★★☆ FRoSTA (DB:NLM) 3.15% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Allianz SE operates globally, offering property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management services with a market capitalization of approximately €101.85 billion.

Operations: Allianz SE generates €73.12 billion from property-casualty, €44.96 billion from life/health insurance, and €3.23 billion from asset management services.

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Allianz SE, a stalwart in the German insurance sector, has demonstrated a robust dividend profile. Over the past decade, dividends have shown growth with stability and are well supported by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 65.1% and a cash payout ratio of 24%. Recent strategic moves include potential expansion through acquiring stakes in Income Insurance Limited, alongside maintaining an operating profit target for 2024 at €14.8 billion. These factors underscore Allianz's commitment to shareholder returns amidst operational expansions.

XTRA:ALV Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: KSB SE & Co. KGaA is a global manufacturer and supplier of pumps, valves, and related services with a market capitalization of approximately €1.15 billion.

Operations: KSB SE & Co. KGaA generates revenue through three primary business segments: Pumps (€1.51 billion), Valves (€0.36 billion), and KSB Supremeserv (€0.94 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

KSB SE KGaA offers a modest dividend yield of 3.85%, which is lower than the top quartile of German dividend stocks at 4.66%. Despite this, the company maintains a strong coverage with a payout ratio of 29.9% and a cash payout ratio of 26.2%, indicating that both earnings and cash flows sufficiently cover dividend payments. However, KSB's history shows unstable and volatile dividends over the past decade, suggesting potential concerns for those seeking consistent income.

XTRA:KSB Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive company based in Germany, with a market capitalization of approximately €62.74 billion.

Operations: Mercedes-Benz Group AG generates revenue primarily through three segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars (€110.66 billion), Mercedes-Benz Vans (€20.57 billion), and Mercedes-Benz Mobility (€26.93 billion).

Dividend Yield: 8.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG recently increased its dividend to €5.30 per share, signaling a positive trend in shareholder returns. However, the company's dividends have shown volatility over the past decade and are not consistently covered by earnings or cash flows, with a payout ratio of 41.9% and a cash payout ratio of 68.3%. The recent strategic alliance with Starbucks to expand EV charging infrastructure highlights an innovative approach but does not directly impact dividend stability or growth forecasts, which remain modest with expected earnings declines.

XTRA:MBG Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

