‘I was at the top of my game earning six figures – then gave it all up’

Tom Rachman was, seemingly, at the top of his game. His best-selling novel, The Imperfectionists, had been translated into 26 languages. The New York Times’ book critic decreed that it was “so good I had to read it twice simply to figure out how he pulled it off”. Rachman’s fourth novel, The Imposters, was released last year.

But then, at the tail-end of his 40s, he packed it all in to go back to school.

He enrolled on a Master’s degree in behavioural science at the London School of Economics (LSE), putting his foot on the first rung of a new career ladder. “Life is long and one changes over time,” Rachman says of his decision to start over. “You’re not necessarily who you were when you chose your subject in university or whenever you took your first step towards a path.”

Going from best-selling novelist to a behavioural science student isn’t the most obvious of career steps. But the dwindling relevance and remuneration of fiction led Rachman to reassess his future. Learning other skills more useful for a changing world seemed prudent, at least financially. Still, switching tracks when you’re at the top of your game significantly raises the stakes.

“There’s a great penalty that you pay for shifting professionally, or there’s a risk that you could. It’s a worrying and maybe even professionally dangerous choice to make. But it is one that I think a great deal of people have a temptation to [do].”

It was scary, the now 50-year-old Rachman admits, suddenly being surrounded (and eyed suspiciously) by students who weren’t even born when he went to university the first time around. Telling those close to him, who might question his life choices, was unsettling too.

And so was having to confront what dropping from the top of one industry to the bottom of another meant for his sense of self? “It’s not just the uncertainty; I think it’s also the loss of status,” he says.

Previously, he had considered that notion “quite vain, and something that I hoped wouldn’t affect my choices in life; that I would be more driven by what interested me, and what I hope to contribute, or what I was just drawn to do”.

But when he got to LSE, “I suddenly cared about being among 20-somethings, and feeling like a newbie and an ignorant character among people who were fresh out of secondary school.

“It was quite an adjustment,” he says. “It’s not as easy as you might hope it would be.”

Still, while his path now isn’t entirely clear – he is looking for a role in AI policy or governance – the classes proved “exhilarating,” and a chance for “deep learning” at a time of life when many find themselves wading through work days on autopilot.

