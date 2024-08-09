Top Dividend Stocks To Watch On Euronext Paris

Despite recent turbulence in global markets, the French CAC 40 Index has demonstrated resilience amid broader economic uncertainties. As investors seek stability, dividend stocks on Euronext Paris offer a compelling option for those looking to balance income with potential growth. In today's market conditions, good dividend stocks are characterized by consistent payouts and strong financial health. These attributes can provide a buffer against volatility while offering reliable returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 6.72% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 7.31% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.88% ★★★★★★ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.01% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.46% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 4.04% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 5.93% ★★★★★☆ Rexel (ENXTPA:RXL) 5.55% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.56% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 8.55% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 36 stocks from our Top Euronext Paris Dividend Stocks screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative offers a range of banking products and services to diverse customer segments in France, with a market cap of €913.98 million.

Operations: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative generates revenue by providing banking products and services to individuals, professionals, associations, farmers, businesses, private banking customers, and public and social housing community clients in France.

Dividend Yield: 5.9%

Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative reported net income of €114.91 million for the half year ended June 30, 2024, up from €108.47 million a year ago. The company offers a high and reliable dividend yield of 5.93%, which is in the top 25% of French dividend payers and well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 30.9%. Dividends have been stable and growing over the past decade, enhancing its appeal to dividend investors.

Story continues

ENXTPA:CRLA Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Eiffage SA operates in construction, property and urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions both in France and internationally with a market cap of €8.46 billion.

Operations: Eiffage SA's revenue segments include Concessions (€3.90 billion), Construction (€4.29 billion), Energy Systems (€5.99 billion), and Infrastructures (€8.43 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Eiffage's dividend payments are well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 38.5% and cash flows at 15.6%. However, its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance efficiency through AI and secured a significant contract for the Valby cloudburst tunnel project in Denmark, valued at roughly DKK 490 million. Despite high debt levels, Eiffage is trading below its estimated fair value.

ENXTPA:FGR Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Infotel SA designs, develops, markets, and maintains software solutions focused on security, performance, and management worldwide with a market cap of €256.50 million.

Operations: Infotel SA generates revenue primarily from its Services segment, which accounts for €296.02 million, and its Software segment, contributing €11.53 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Infotel's dividend payments are covered by earnings (payout ratio: 76.2%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 63.7%), though its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade. The stock is trading at a good value, 54.4% below its estimated fair value, and analysts expect a price increase of 36.1%. However, its current dividend yield of 5.41% is slightly lower than the top quartile in the French market (5.51%).

ENXTPA:INF Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Make It Happen

Delve into our full catalog of 36 Top Euronext Paris Dividend Stocks here.

Hold shares in these firms? Setup your portfolio in Simply Wall St to seamlessly track your investments and receive personalized updates on your portfolio's performance.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:CRLA ENXTPA:FGR and ENXTPA:INF.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com