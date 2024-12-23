Top Dividend Stocks To Watch In December 2024

In This Article:
As global markets grapple with cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are closely monitoring the impact of interest rate adjustments and economic data on stock performance. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks continue to attract attention for their potential to provide steady income streams, making them a compelling option for those seeking stability in turbulent times.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Peoples Bancorp (NasdaqGS:PEBO)
|
4.96%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.81%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.11%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.48%
|
★★★★★★
|
Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)
|
4.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
Nihon Parkerizing (TSE:4095)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.62%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.28%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.87%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
6.04%
|
★★★★★★
Softronic
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Softronic AB (publ) offers IT and management services mainly in Sweden, with a market cap of SEK1.23 billion.
Operations: Softronic AB (publ) generates revenue from its Computer Services segment, amounting to SEK848.52 million.
Dividend Yield: 5.8%
Softronic's dividend yield of 5.78% places it among the top 25% in the Swedish market, yet its dividends have been volatile over the past decade. The payout ratio of 82.9% indicates earnings cover dividends, supported by a cash payout ratio of 60.9%. Despite recent profit growth and undervaluation at 62% below estimated fair value, its unstable dividend history may concern some investors seeking reliability in income generation.
Fuji Nihon
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Fuji Nihon Corporation manufactures and sells refined sugar and sugar-related products in Japan, with a market cap of ¥27.22 billion.
Operations: Fuji Nihon Corporation's revenue segments include the manufacture and sale of refined sugar and sugar-related products in Japan.
Dividend Yield: 3.2%
Fuji Nihon's dividend yield of 3.17% falls short of the top 25% in Japan, and its dividends have been unstable over the past decade despite growth. With a low payout ratio of 17.8%, earnings comfortably cover dividends, supported by a cash payout ratio of 30.7%. Recent share buybacks aim to enhance shareholder returns, while expansion into cassava starch manufacturing in Thailand reflects strategic growth initiatives under its 'NEXT VISION 2040'.
Amada
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Amada Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries operate in the manufacturing, sales, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment across Japan and international markets with a market cap of ¥512.70 billion.
Operations: Amada Co., Ltd.'s revenue segments include the manufacturing, sales, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment across various global markets.
Dividend Yield: 4.2%
Amada's dividend yield of 4.2% ranks in the top 25% of Japan's market, with recent increases from ¥25.00 to ¥31.00 per share reflecting growth efforts. Despite historical volatility and an unstable track record, dividends are covered by earnings (payout ratio: 84.7%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 56%). Recent buybacks totaling ¥8.15 billion indicate a focus on shareholder returns, while revised earnings guidance suggests positive financial momentum for the fiscal year ending March 2025.
