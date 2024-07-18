Top Dividend Stocks On SIX Swiss Exchange In July 2024

Amidst a generally positive backdrop in the Switzerland market, marked by optimism over potential interest rate cuts by central banks including the Federal Reserve, investors are keenly observing movements on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The benchmark SMI's recent uptick underscores a firm market undertone, setting an intriguing stage for dividend stock considerations. In this environment, identifying top-performing dividend stocks involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals and consistent dividend histories, which can be particularly appealing in times of economic optimism and anticipated monetary easing.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX:CFT) 4.23% ★★★★★★ Vontobel Holding (SWX:VONN) 5.20% ★★★★★★ Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.18% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.50% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Novartis (SWX:NOVN) 3.20% ★★★★★☆ Roche Holding (SWX:ROG) 3.50% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 5.06% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 4.90% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.66% ★★★★★☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: LEM Holding SA operates globally, offering solutions for measuring electrical parameters across various regions including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, with a market capitalization of CHF 1.61 billion.

Operations: LEM Holding SA generates revenue primarily through two segments: Asia (CHF 201.98 million) and Europe/Americas (CHF 203.80 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

LEM Holding SA reported a slight decrease in annual sales and net income, with earnings per share also declining from the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains a stable dividend payout, recently announcing a CHF 50.0 cash dividend. However, its high cash payout ratio of 125.8% raises concerns about the sustainability of these dividends since they are not well covered by free cash flows. Moreover, while LEM's stock is trading below estimated fair value and analysts expect potential price growth, its dividend yield remains lower than many top Swiss dividend payers and has shown significant share price volatility recently.

SWX:LEHN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics sectors across various global regions, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 221.22 billion.

Operations: Roche Holding AG generates CHF 44.43 billion from its Roche Pharmaceuticals segment and CHF 7.20 billion from Pharmaceuticals - Chugai, alongside CHF 14.16 billion in revenue from its Diagnostics division.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Roche Holding offers a modest dividend yield of 3.5%, which is lower than the top quartile of Swiss dividend stocks at 4.21%. Despite this, the company maintains a stable dividend history over the past decade and has seen an increase in payments during that period. Financially, Roche trades at a significant discount—60.4% below estimated fair value—and shows robust earnings coverage with a payout ratio of 66.7%, ensuring dividends are well-supported by earnings and cash flow alike. However, its high debt levels warrant caution for potential investors focused on long-term stability within dividend portfolios.

SWX:ROG Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Vontobel Holding AG is a financial services provider operating in multiple countries including Switzerland, Germany, the UK, Italy, North America, and Asia-Pacific regions with a market capitalization of CHF 3.19 billion.

Operations: Vontobel Holding AG generates revenue through three primary segments: Asset Management (CHF 384.10 million), Digital Investing (CHF 154.30 million), and Wealth Management (CHF 746.90 million).

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Vontobel Holding has consistently increased its dividend over the last decade, offering a competitive yield of 5.2%, higher than the Swiss market average of 4.18%. The dividends are well-supported by earnings with a current payout ratio of 77.7% and projected to improve to 59.6% in three years, indicating sustainability. Despite trading at a notable discount of 40.2% below fair value, investors should note that 63% of Vontobel's funding comes from higher-risk sources like external borrowing.

SWX:VONN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

