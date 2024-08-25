Top Dividend Stocks On KRX To Consider

In the last week, the South Korean market has stayed flat, with notable gains of 5.6% in the Financials sector. Over the past year, the market is up 4.1%, and earnings are forecast to grow by 29% annually. In this context, selecting strong dividend stocks can be a prudent strategy for investors seeking stable income and potential growth in a dynamic market environment like South Korea's.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In South Korea

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Kia (KOSE:A000270) 5.38% ★★★★★★ NH Investment & Securities (KOSE:A005940) 5.78% ★★★★★☆ Industrial Bank of Korea (KOSE:A024110) 6.95% ★★★★★☆ KT (KOSE:A030200) 5.05% ★★★★★☆ Kyung Nong (KOSE:A002100) 6.87% ★★★★★☆ HANYANG ENGLtd (KOSDAQ:A045100) 3.31% ★★★★★☆ Tong Yang Life Insurance (KOSE:A082640) 4.76% ★★★★☆☆ Snt DynamicsLtd (KOSE:A003570) 4.65% ★★★★☆☆ Cheil Worldwide (KOSE:A030000) 6.16% ★★★★☆☆ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind (KOSE:A000970) 6.05% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 72 stocks from our Top KRX Dividend Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cheil Worldwide Inc., with a market cap of ₩1.82 trillion, offers a range of marketing solutions globally.

Operations: Cheil Worldwide Inc. generates revenue from multiple segments including ₩1.25 trillion from advertising, ₩0.75 trillion from digital marketing, and ₩0.50 trillion from public relations services.

Dividend Yield: 6.2%

Cheil Worldwide's dividend payments have been stable and growing, although the company has only paid dividends for five years. The dividends are well-covered by both earnings (payout ratio 59%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio 40.5%). With a dividend yield of 6.16%, it ranks in the top 25% of dividend payers in South Korea. Additionally, Cheil Worldwide is trading at a good value compared to peers and industry benchmarks, with analysts predicting a potential price increase of 36.3%.

Story continues

KOSE:A030000 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: KT Corporation offers integrated telecommunications and platform services both in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩9.73 trillion.

Operations: KT Corporation's revenue segments include ₩18.84 billion from ICT, ₩3.66 billion from Finance, ₩0.71 billion from Satellite Broadcasting, and ₩0.53 billion from Real Estate.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

KT Corporation's dividend yield of 5.05% places it in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers. Despite a volatile track record over the past decade, recent dividends are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio 68.1%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio 19.6%). The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, enhancing its appeal for value investors. Recent Q2 earnings showed stable revenue and net income year-over-year, with KRW 500 per share declared as a quarterly dividend.

KOSE:A030200 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Tong Yang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. operates in the life insurance sector in South Korea and has a market cap of ₩1.31 trillion.

Operations: Tong Yang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its life and health insurance segments, totaling ₩2.90 billion.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

Tong Yang Life Insurance's dividend yield of 4.76% ranks it in the top 25% of South Korean dividend payers. Despite only five years of dividend history, payments have increased and are well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 30.6%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 3.8%). Earnings grew by 177.6% over the past year, though large one-off items impacted results. The stock trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, making it attractive for value investors.

KOSE:A082640 Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Reveal the 72 hidden gems among our Top KRX Dividend Stocks screener with a single click here.

Have you diversified into these companies? Leverage the power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to keep a close eye on market movements affecting your investments.

Invest smarter with the free Simply Wall St app providing detailed insights into every stock market around the globe.

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include KOSE:A030000 KOSE:A030200 and KOSE:A082640.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com