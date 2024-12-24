Top Dividend Stocks Including Korean Reinsurance For Income Growth

As global markets grapple with the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on interest rates and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability amidst volatility. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for growth, providing a buffer against market fluctuations.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371) 4.17% ★★★★★★ Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858) 3.25% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.78% ★★★★★★ Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444) 4.09% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.25% ★★★★★★ Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL) 7.53% ★★★★★★ GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769) 4.40% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 3.76% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.26% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.22% ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 1957 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Korean Reinsurance Company offers life and non-life reinsurance products both in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.71 trillion.

Operations: Korean Reinsurance Company generates revenue from its reinsurance segment, amounting to ₩4.37 trillion.

Dividend Yield: 5.5%

Korean Reinsurance offers a stable and reliable dividend profile, with dividends well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 28.1%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 6.5%). Despite recent shareholder dilution, the company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value. Recent earnings showed improvement in Q3 net income compared to last year, though nine-month figures were slightly down. A stock split was also announced for November 2024, potentially impacting future dividends per share calculations.

KOSE:A003690 Dividend History as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: SITC International Holdings Company Limited is a shipping logistics company that provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally with a market cap of HK$52.72 billion.

Operations: SITC International Holdings generates revenue of $2.48 billion from its Container Shipping and Logistics segment.

Dividend Yield: 4.8%

SITC International Holdings' dividends are covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 72.2%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 76.5%), though they have been volatile over the past decade. The dividend yield is lower than top-tier payers in Hong Kong, but a special HK$0.4 dividend was recently declared. Despite recent profit margin declines, earnings are expected to grow annually by 6.35%, while board changes may impact future strategic directions.