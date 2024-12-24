Top Dividend Stocks Including Korean Reinsurance For Income Growth

In This Article:
As global markets grapple with the Federal Reserve's cautious outlook on interest rates and political uncertainties, investors are seeking stability amidst volatility. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer a reliable income stream and potential for growth, providing a buffer against market fluctuations.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Tsubakimoto Chain (TSE:6371)
|
4.17%
|
★★★★★★
|
Wuliangye YibinLtd (SZSE:000858)
|
3.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.78%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yamato Kogyo (TSE:5444)
|
4.09%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
Padma Oil (DSE:PADMAOIL)
|
7.53%
|
★★★★★★
|
GakkyushaLtd (TSE:9769)
|
4.40%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
3.76%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.26%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.22%
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 1957 stocks from our Top Dividend Stocks screener.
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Korean Reinsurance
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Korean Reinsurance Company offers life and non-life reinsurance products both in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.71 trillion.
Operations: Korean Reinsurance Company generates revenue from its reinsurance segment, amounting to ₩4.37 trillion.
Dividend Yield: 5.5%
Korean Reinsurance offers a stable and reliable dividend profile, with dividends well-covered by earnings (payout ratio: 28.1%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 6.5%). Despite recent shareholder dilution, the company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value. Recent earnings showed improvement in Q3 net income compared to last year, though nine-month figures were slightly down. A stock split was also announced for November 2024, potentially impacting future dividends per share calculations.
-
Take a closer look at Korean Reinsurance's potential here in our dividend report.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that Korean Reinsurance's current price could be quite moderate.
SITC International Holdings
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: SITC International Holdings Company Limited is a shipping logistics company that provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally with a market cap of HK$52.72 billion.
Operations: SITC International Holdings generates revenue of $2.48 billion from its Container Shipping and Logistics segment.
Dividend Yield: 4.8%
SITC International Holdings' dividends are covered by both earnings (payout ratio: 72.2%) and cash flows (cash payout ratio: 76.5%), though they have been volatile over the past decade. The dividend yield is lower than top-tier payers in Hong Kong, but a special HK$0.4 dividend was recently declared. Despite recent profit margin declines, earnings are expected to grow annually by 6.35%, while board changes may impact future strategic directions.
-
Click here to discover the nuances of SITC International Holdings with our detailed analytical dividend report.
-
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that SITC International Holdings is trading beyond its estimated value.
YAMADA Consulting GroupLtd
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. offers a range of consulting services across Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally, with a market capitalization of ¥36.38 billion.
Operations: YAMADA Consulting Group Ltd. generates revenue through its diverse consulting services provided across Japan, Asia, the United States, and other international markets.
Dividend Yield: 3.9%
YAMADA Consulting Group's dividend yield of 3.93% is among the top 25% in Japan, yet its dividends are not well covered by cash flows, indicated by a high cash payout ratio of 108.9%. Despite earnings growth of 26.3% last year and a low payout ratio of 23.5%, dividends have been volatile over the past decade, reflecting unreliability in payments. The company's price-to-earnings ratio is attractively below the market average at 10.6x.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of YAMADA Consulting GroupLtd with our comprehensive dividend report here.
-
The valuation report we've compiled suggests that YAMADA Consulting GroupLtd's current price could be inflated.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include KOSE:A003690 SEHK:1308 and TSE:4792.
