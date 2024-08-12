Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Paris

The French stock market has shown resilience, with the CAC 40 Index adding 0.25% despite global economic uncertainties and mixed signals from the eurozone's retail sales data. As investors seek stability amidst these fluctuations, dividend stocks on Euronext Paris offer a compelling option for those looking to balance income with potential growth. In today's market conditions, a good dividend stock is characterized by consistent payouts and strong financial health, making it an attractive choice for investors aiming to navigate economic volatility while securing steady returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 6.67% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 7.23% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.88% ★★★★★★ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.01% ★★★★★☆ Infotel (ENXTPA:INF) 5.65% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.43% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 4.04% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 5.92% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.59% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 8.47% ★★★★★☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Amundi is a publicly owned investment manager with a market cap of approximately €12.96 billion.

Operations: Amundi generates €6.09 billion from its Asset Management segment.

Dividend Yield: 6.4%

Amundi S.A. reported robust earnings for Q2 2024, with revenue rising to €887 million and net income reaching €333 million. The company approved a dividend of €4.10 per share, paid in June 2024. Despite a high dividend yield of 6.44%, Amundi's dividends have been volatile over its nine-year history, though they are covered by both earnings (69.3% payout ratio) and cash flows (56% cash payout ratio).

ENXTPA:AMUN Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Publicis Groupe S.A. offers marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services across various regions including North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East with a market cap of €22.83 billion.

Operations: Publicis Groupe S.A. generates €15.35 billion in revenue from its Advertising and Communication Services segment.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Publicis Groupe's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, but they have increased overall. Currently, the dividend yield of 3.74% is lower than the top quartile in France. However, dividends are covered by earnings (54.7% payout ratio) and cash flows (64.2% cash payout ratio). Recent upgrades in revenue guidance and strong H1 2024 earnings (€773 million net income) indicate potential for sustained growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

ENXTPA:PUB Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rexel S.A. and its subsidiaries distribute low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services across residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific with a market cap of €6.58 billion.

Operations: Rexel S.A. generates €19.02 billion in revenue from its wholesale electronics segment.

Dividend Yield: 5.4%

Rexel S.A.'s dividend payments have been volatile and unreliable over the past decade, though they have increased overall. The dividends are well-covered by earnings (51.6% payout ratio) and cash flows (39.8% cash payout ratio). Despite a high level of debt, Rexel trades at good value compared to peers and industry benchmarks. Recent buybacks (€169.33 million) and strategic M&A pursuits indicate proactive financial management, although H1 2024 earnings showed a decline in net income to €351.9 million from €428.4 million last year.

ENXTPA:RXL Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

