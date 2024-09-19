Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Paris In September 2024

As the European Central Bank's recent interest rate cut aims to bolster economic growth amid slowing inflation, France's CAC 40 Index has seen a notable uptick of 1.54%. In this environment, dividend stocks can offer a compelling investment opportunity by providing steady income streams and potential capital appreciation. When evaluating dividend stocks in such market conditions, it's essential to consider companies with strong financial health and consistent dividend payout histories.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 6.08% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 8.38% ★★★★★★ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.72% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.38% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 5.94% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 3.65% ★★★★★☆ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.92% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 7.97% ★★★★★☆ Infotel (ENXTPA:INF) 5.06% ★★★★☆☆ Rexel (ENXTPA:RXL) 4.60% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Groupe Guillin S.A. produces and sells food packaging products in France and internationally, with a market cap of €553.67 million.

Operations: Groupe Guillin S.A. generates revenue primarily from its Packaging Sector (€837.39 million) and Material Sector (€48.24 million).

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Groupe Guillin's dividend payments have increased over the past decade, supported by a low payout ratio of 27% and a cash payout ratio of 18.5%, indicating strong coverage by both earnings and cash flows. However, its dividend yield of 3.67% is below the top quartile in France (5.56%). Despite trading at 65.1% below its estimated fair value and showing significant earnings growth (47.9% last year), its dividend track record has been volatile over the past ten years.

ENXTPA:ALGIL Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally, with a market cap of €661.25 million.

Operations: Bénéteau S.A.'s revenue primarily comes from its boat segment, which generated €1.47 billion.

Dividend Yield: 8.9%

Bénéteau's dividend yield of 8.94% ranks in the top 25% of French dividend payers, but its sustainability is questionable due to a lack of free cash flows and volatile payments over the past decade. Although earnings grew by 84.1% last year and the payout ratio is low at 37.2%, analysts forecast a significant decline in earnings over the next three years, raising concerns about future dividend reliability.

ENXTPA:BEN Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Rubis operates bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers across Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean, with a market cap of €2.46 billion.

Operations: Rubis generates revenue primarily from energy distribution (€6.60 billion) and renewable electricity production (€48.02 million).

Dividend Yield: 8.4%

Rubis offers a high dividend yield of 8.38%, placing it in the top 25% of French dividend payers, with stable and growing payments over the past decade. Its dividends are well-covered by both earnings (65.4% payout ratio) and free cash flows (58.5% cash payout ratio). Despite trading at a good value with a low Price-To-Earnings ratio of 7.9x, recent earnings reports show a decline in net income to €129.5 million from €170.62 million last year, which may raise concerns about future profitability amidst its high debt levels.

ENXTPA:RUI Dividend History as at Sep 2024

