Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Paris For October 2024

As tensions in the Middle East escalate, European markets, including France's CAC 40 Index, have experienced notable declines, reflecting investor caution amid geopolitical uncertainties. Against this backdrop of volatility and potential interest rate adjustments by the ECB, dividend stocks on Euronext Paris offer a compelling opportunity for investors seeking steady income streams and resilience in turbulent times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vicat (ENXTPA:VCT) 5.57% ★★★★★★ Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 7.84% ★★★★★★ Électricite de Strasbourg Société Anonyme (ENXTPA:ELEC) 8.00% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 4.07% ★★★★★☆ VIEL & Cie société anonyme (ENXTPA:VIL) 3.72% ★★★★★☆ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 6.85% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative (ENXTPA:CRLA) 6.00% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine (ENXTPA:ALEXA) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 8.03% ★★★★★☆ Eiffage (ENXTPA:FGR) 4.63% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage constructs and operates tunnels in France, with a market cap of €165.79 million.

Operations: Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage generates revenue primarily from its Transportation Infrastructure segment, amounting to €38.12 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage offers a high dividend yield of 7.39%, placing it among the top 25% of French dividend payers. However, its dividends are not well covered by earnings, with a payout ratio of 123.7%. Cash flows cover the dividends more reasonably at a cash payout ratio of 74.6%. The company's dividend history is marked by volatility and unreliability over the past decade, despite some growth in payments during this period. Recent earnings show a decline in net income to €4.65 million for H1 2024 from €6.68 million last year, which may impact future dividend sustainability.

ENXTPA:ALTPC Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative offers a range of banking products and services to diverse client groups in France, with a market cap of €903.80 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include providing banking products and services to individuals, professionals, associations, farmers, businesses, private banking customers, and public and social housing community clients in France.

Dividend Yield: 6%

Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc Société coopérative offers a high dividend yield of 6%, ranking in the top 25% of French dividend payers. Its dividends are well-covered by earnings, with a low payout ratio of 29.8%. The company has maintained stable and reliable dividend payments over the past decade, supported by consistent earnings growth of 4.2% annually over five years. Recent earnings show an increase in net income to €114.91 million for H1 2024 from €108.47 million last year.

ENXTPA:CRLA Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Infotel SA designs, develops, markets, and maintains software solutions focused on security, performance, and management globally with a market cap of €300.11 million.

Operations: Infotel SA generates revenue primarily from its Services segment, accounting for €286.69 million, and its Software segment, contributing €11.53 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Infotel's dividend yield of 4.62% is below the top tier in France, and its dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade despite modest growth. The company's recent earnings report showed a decline in net income to €7.97 million for H1 2024 from €9.5 million last year, impacting its payout sustainability. However, dividends are covered by earnings with an 83.3% payout ratio and well-supported by cash flows at a 40.6% cash payout ratio, trading below estimated fair value by nearly 29%.

ENXTPA:INF Dividend History as at Oct 2024

