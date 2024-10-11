Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam For October 2024

As global markets navigate the complexities of rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, the European indices, including those in the Netherlands, have faced recent downturns. Despite these challenges, dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam continue to attract attention for their potential to provide steady income streams amidst market volatility. In evaluating such stocks, investors often look for companies with strong fundamentals and a history of stable dividend payouts as a buffer against economic uncertainties.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.27% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.22% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.54% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 7.00% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.29% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 7.01% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.58% ★★★★☆☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. offers a range of banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients both in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market cap of €13.18 billion.

Operations: ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s revenue is primarily derived from Personal & Business Banking (€4.02 billion), Corporate Banking (€3.46 billion), and Wealth Management (€1.55 billion).

Dividend Yield: 9.5%

ABN AMRO Bank offers a competitive dividend yield of 9.54%, surpassing the Dutch market average. Despite having paid dividends for only nine years, its payout ratio of 50.5% suggests dividends are covered by earnings and expected to remain so in three years at 47.1%. However, dividend payments have been volatile, reflecting an unstable track record. Recent leadership changes include appointing Serena Fioravanti as Chief Risk Officer, potentially impacting future risk management strategies.

ENXTAM:ABN Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors both in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market cap of €729.66 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V.'s revenue is segmented into Connecting, which generated €871.03 million, and Segment Adjustment, contributing €1.83 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Koninklijke Heijmans has shown strong earnings growth, with a 65.5% increase over the past year and sales reaching €1.22 billion in H1 2024. Despite this, its dividend yield of 3.27% is below the top tier in the Dutch market, and dividends have been volatile over the past decade. However, with a payout ratio of 30%, dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, indicating sustainability despite historical instability.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. is a company that offers lighting products, systems, and services across Europe, the Americas, and internationally with a market cap of €2.79 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V.'s revenue is derived from its Conventional segment, which amounts to €519 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Signify's dividend yield is among the top 25% in the Dutch market, yet its track record is unstable, with payments being volatile over its eight-year history. Despite this, dividends are well covered by earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 80.4% and cash payout ratio of 34.2%. Recent earnings growth supports coverage; however, Signify was recently dropped from the FTSE All-World Index, which may impact investor sentiment.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Next Steps

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:ABN ENXTAM:HEIJM and ENXTAM:LIGHT.

