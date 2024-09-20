Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam For September 2024

With the European Central Bank cutting rates yet again and the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index seeing a notable rise, investors are keenly observing how these economic shifts might impact dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam. In this dynamic environment, identifying top dividend stocks requires a focus on companies with strong financial health and consistent payout histories.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.61% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.11% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.12% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.29% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 7.25% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.63% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.55% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for the aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors with a market cap of €4 billion.

Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue through its Building Technology segment (€1.74 billion) and Industrial Technology segment (€1.49 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Aalberts N.V. reported a slight decline in sales and net income for H1 2024 compared to the previous year, with sales at €1.62 billion and net income at €149.2 million. Despite this, the company's dividends are well-covered by earnings (41% payout ratio) and cash flows (60.4% cash payout ratio). However, Aalberts' dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, making them less reliable despite recent growth in payouts.

ENXTAM:AALB Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market cap of approximately €661.26 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue of approximately €871.03 million from its Connecting segment and €1.83 billion from Segment Adjustment activities.

Dividend Yield: 3.6%

Koninklijke Heijmans N.V.'s dividend payments have increased over the past 10 years but remain volatile, with significant annual drops. Despite this, dividends are well-covered by earnings (30% payout ratio) and cash flows (20.7% cash payout ratio). The stock has been highly volatile recently and shareholders experienced dilution in the past year. For H1 2024, sales rose to €1.22 billion from €937 million a year ago, with net income doubling to €37 million.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Sep 2024

Overview: Randstad N.V. provides work and human resources (HR) solutions and has a market cap of €7.83 billion.

Operations: Randstad N.V.'s revenue segments include Staffing (€16.66 billion), Inhouse Services (€4.01 billion), and Professionals (€3.05 billion).

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Randstad's dividend payments have increased over the past decade but remain unstable, with significant annual drops. The current payout ratio (81.3%) and cash payout ratio (51.5%) indicate dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows, though the yield (5.11%) is below top-tier Dutch payers. Recent news includes a strategic partnership with iZafe Group AB to launch an initiative in Norway and completing a €399.95 million share buyback program, enhancing shareholder value despite lower profit margins this year compared to last year.

ENXTAM:RAND Dividend History as at Sep 2024

