Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam For October 2024

As European markets show signs of optimism with the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index rising amid hopes for quicker interest rate cuts by the ECB, investors are increasingly looking at dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam as a stable income source. In this climate, selecting strong dividend stocks involves evaluating companies with solid financial health and consistent payout histories, which can offer reliable returns even amidst broader economic fluctuations.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.40% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.34% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.81% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.99% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.37% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.92% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.65% ★★★★☆☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acomo N.V. operates in sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distributing conventional and organic food ingredients for the food and beverage industry globally with a market cap of €512.39 million.

Operations: Acomo N.V.'s revenue is primarily derived from its segments: Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.6%

Acomo offers a dividend yield of 6.65%, placing it among the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers, but its high payout ratio of 95.7% raises concerns about sustainability given earnings coverage issues. Despite a reasonable cash payout ratio of 51%, dividends have been volatile over the past decade with reliability issues. Recent earnings show a decline, with net income at €17.94 million for H1 2024, affecting overall financial stability and dividend prospects.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ING Groep N.V. offers a wide range of banking products and services across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, other parts of Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €50.30 billion.

Operations: ING Groep N.V.'s revenue is primarily derived from Retail Banking in the Netherlands (€4.97 billion), Belgium (€2.61 billion), and Germany (€2.97 billion), as well as Wholesale Banking (€6.69 billion) and the Corporate Line (€334 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

ING Groep's dividend yield of 6.92% ranks it in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers, supported by a moderate payout ratio of 69.8%, indicating earnings coverage. However, its dividends have been volatile over the past nine years, raising reliability concerns. Recent share buybacks totaling €2.49 billion reflect strategic capital management but coincide with declining net income figures for H1 2024 at €3.36 billion, potentially impacting future dividend stability and growth prospects.

ENXTAM:INGA Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. is a company that offers lighting products, systems, and services across Europe, the Americas, and internationally, with a market cap of €2.80 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V.'s revenue segments include €519 million from Conventional lighting.

Dividend Yield: 7.0%

Signify's dividend yield of 6.99% places it among the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers, with a payout ratio of 80.4%, indicating earnings coverage. However, its dividends have been volatile and unreliable over its eight-year history. Despite a strong cash flow coverage at a 34.2% cash payout ratio, the recent drop from the FTSE All-World Index and fluctuating sales figures highlight potential challenges to maintaining stable dividends in the future.

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Oct 2024

Key Takeaways

