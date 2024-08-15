Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam To Consider

The Dutch stock market has shown resilience amid global economic uncertainties, with the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index managing to claw back losses and end slightly higher. Despite mixed signals from various sectors, investors continue to seek stable income sources, making dividend stocks an attractive option. In this context, a good dividend stock typically offers consistent payouts and demonstrates robust financial health, providing a reliable income stream even in volatile markets.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.50% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.39% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 7.35% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.50% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 7.21% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.50% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Acomo N.V., with a market cap of €523.64 million, is involved in sourcing, trading, processing, packaging, and distributing conventional and organic food ingredients and solutions for the food and beverage industry across the Netherlands, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Operations: Acomo N.V. generates revenue from various segments including Tea (€124.04 million), Edible Seeds (€246.52 million), Food Solutions (€23.47 million), Spices and Nuts (€445.76 million), and Organic Ingredients (€429.28 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.5%

Acomo's dividend payments have increased over the past 10 years but have been volatile, with annual drops exceeding 20%. The high payout ratio (95.7%) indicates dividends are not well covered by earnings, though the cash payout ratio (51%) suggests better coverage by cash flows. Recent financial results show stable sales at €668.2 million for H1 2024 but a decline in net income to €17.94 million from €22.16 million a year ago, impacting dividend sustainability and reliability despite a top-tier yield of 6.5%.

ENXTAM:ACOMO Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ING Groep N.V. offers a range of banking products and services across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, other parts of Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of €49.46 billion.

Operations: ING Groep N.V.'s revenue segments include Retail Banking Netherlands (€4.97 billion), Wholesale Banking (€6.69 billion), Retail Banking Germany (€2.97 billion), Retail Banking Belgium (€2.61 billion), and Retail Banking Other (€4.14 billion).

Dividend Yield: 7.2%

ING Groep's dividend payments are currently covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 69.8%, and forecasted to be even more secure in three years at 50.7%. Despite an attractive yield of 7.21%, the dividend track record is unstable, having been paid for less than ten years with volatility in payments. Recent financials show a decline in net income to €1.78 billion for Q2 2024 from €2.16 billion a year ago, which could affect future dividends' stability and growth potential.

ENXTAM:INGA Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Signify N.V. is a global provider of lighting products, systems, and services with a market cap of €2.66 billion.

Operations: Signify N.V. generates revenue from its Conventional lighting segment, which amounts to €519 million.

Dividend Yield: 7.3%

Signify's dividend yield of 7.35% places it in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers, but its track record is unstable with volatile payments over the past eight years. Despite trading at 63.8% below fair value estimates and having a low cash payout ratio (34.2%), its earnings payout ratio is higher at 80.4%. Recent Q2 results show improved net income to €62 million from €41 million a year ago, despite lower sales (€1.48 billion vs €1.64 billion).

ENXTAM:LIGHT Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Key Takeaways

