Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam July 2024

As global markets navigate through fluctuating trade tensions and economic indicators, investors are increasingly focusing on stable returns, making dividend stocks a compelling option. In the context of Euronext Amsterdam, selecting top-performing dividend stocks can offer a blend of reliability and potential growth amidst current market dynamics.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.45% ★★★★★☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.23% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.47% ★★★★☆☆ Van Lanschot Kempen (ENXTAM:VLK) 9.82% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.10% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke KPN (ENXTAM:KPN) 3.99% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.64% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. offers a range of banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients both in the Netherlands and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €13.63 billion.

Operations: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. generates its revenue primarily through three key segments: Corporate Banking at €3.50 billion, Personal & Business Banking at €4.07 billion, and Wealth Management at €1.59 billion.

Dividend Yield: 9.2%

ABN AMRO Bank, despite a top 25% dividend yield in the Dutch market at 9.23%, shows a mixed performance as a dividend stock. Its dividends, only distributed for the past 8 years, have been unstable and unreliable with significant annual fluctuations exceeding 20%. However, its payout ratio remains modest at 47.9%, suggesting earnings adequately cover dividends currently and are projected to remain so over the next three years. Recent strategic moves include expanding into Germany's wealth management sector through acquisitions, potentially influencing future financial stability and dividend capacity.

ENXTAM:ABN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke KPN N.V. is a telecommunications and IT service provider in the Netherlands, with a market capitalization of approximately €14.79 billion.

Operations: Koninklijke KPN N.V. generates revenue through three primary segments: Business (€1.84 billion), Consumer (€2.93 billion), and Wholesale (€0.70 billion).

Dividend Yield: 4%

Koninklijke KPN has demonstrated a mix of strategic initiatives and financial transactions that underscore its complex position as a dividend stock. Recently, KPN engaged in significant business expansions, notably acquiring 5G spectrum licenses for €58.4 million and forming TowerCo with ABP, enhancing its infrastructure capabilities. Despite these growth efforts, the company's dividends have shown volatility over the past decade with an unstable track record. Financially, while KPN's dividends are covered by both earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 78.4% and 59.6% respectively, its overall debt level remains high which could influence future sustainability and reliability of dividend payments.

ENXTAM:KPN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Van Lanschot Kempen NV is a financial services provider operating both in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.72 billion.

Operations: Van Lanschot Kempen NV generates revenue through its Investment Banking Clients and Wholesale & Institutional Clients segments, contributing €41 million and €83.10 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 9.8%

Van Lanschot Kempen, with a dividend yield of 9.82%, ranks in the top 25% of Dutch dividend payers. Despite its attractive Price-To-Earnings ratio of 13.1x, below the market average, VLK's history as a dividend payer is short at only three years, casting some uncertainty on the sustainability of its dividends. However, earnings have grown by 81.8% over the past year and dividends are well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 70.9%. Recently, VLK completed a share buyback program for €22.66 million which may reflect positively on shareholder value but does not directly impact dividend payments.

ENXTAM:VLK Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

