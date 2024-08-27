Top Dividend Stocks On Euronext Amsterdam Yielding Up To 6.9%

As the European economy shows signs of resilience, with the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index ending higher amid hopes of upcoming interest rate cuts, investors are increasingly looking at dividend stocks on Euronext Amsterdam for stable returns. In this favorable market environment, identifying strong dividend-paying stocks becomes essential for those seeking consistent income and potential growth.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.44% ★★★★☆☆ Aalberts (ENXTAM:AALB) 3.28% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 7.13% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.25% ★★★★☆☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.81% ★★★★☆☆ ING Groep (ENXTAM:INGA) 6.92% ★★★★☆☆ Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.48% ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: Aalberts N.V. provides mission-critical technologies for the aerospace, automotive, building, and maritime sectors, with a market cap of €3.82 billion.

Operations: Aalberts N.V. generates revenue from Building Technology (€1.74 billion) and Industrial Technology (€1.49 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Aalberts N.V. recently reported a slight decline in earnings for H1 2024, with sales at €1.62 billion and net income at €149.2 million, compared to the previous year’s figures. Despite this, Aalberts maintains a reasonable payout ratio of 41%, indicating that its dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows (60.4%). However, its dividend yield of 3.28% is below the top tier in the Dutch market, and historical payments have been volatile over the past decade.

ENXTAM:AALB Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Overview: ING Groep N.V. offers a range of banking products and services across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, other parts of Europe, and internationally, with a market cap of approximately €51.00 billion.

Operations: ING Groep N.V.'s revenue segments include Retail Banking Netherlands (€4.97 billion), Wholesale Banking (€6.69 billion), Retail Banking Germany (€2.97 billion), Retail Banking Belgium (€2.61 billion), and other retail banking activities (€4.14 billion).

Dividend Yield: 6.9%

ING Groep's recent earnings report showed a decline in net interest income and net income for Q2 2024 compared to the previous year, with figures of €3.83 billion and €1.78 billion respectively. Despite this, the company affirmed an interim dividend of €0.35 per share for H1 2024, demonstrating a commitment to shareholder returns. The payout ratio stands at 69.8%, indicating dividends are covered by earnings, though historical payments have been volatile over the past nine years.

ENXTAM:INGA Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Overview: Randstad N.V. offers work and human resources (HR) services solutions and has a market cap of €7.62 billion.

Operations: Randstad N.V. generates revenue through various segments in the field of work and human resources (HR) services.

Dividend Yield: 5.3%

Randstad’s recent earnings report revealed a decline in both sales and net income for Q2 2024, with figures of €6.09 billion and €78 million respectively, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company has completed a significant share buyback program worth €399.95 million. Randstad's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade but are currently covered by earnings (81.3% payout ratio) and cash flows (51.5% cash payout ratio), though its yield is below top-tier Dutch dividend payers.

ENXTAM:RAND Dividend History as at Aug 2024

Where To Now?

Contemplating Other Strategies?

